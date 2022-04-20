'Safe Stay Community' opening summer 2022 to give shelter to the unhoused

Sacramento County announced it will open up what they are calling a "Safe Stay Community." It's a place for the unhoused to stay but not everyone is on board.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — In the summer of 2022, the land that was once the home of a grocery store at the corner of Power Inn Road will become a new temporary home for the unhoused.

"One of the reasons this site was preferred is because it has a former use, so the utilities are already here so our ability to tap into utilities and get the site up and running on a site that is paved is much quicker than a blank piece of land," said Emily Halcon, director of Homeless Initiatives in Sacramento County.



Pallet shelters like tiny homes will be arranged in corridors, according to Halcon. The 125 unhoused persons who stay at the shelter will be able to receive case management services and meals throughout the day.

"This is a low barrier shelter... access is through outreach only. This is not a walk-up shelter," Halcon said.

Next door to the empty lot is a string of businesses, one being Richard's Donuts where James Dante visits three times a week. Dante has lived in the community for two decades and said homelessness is a huge issue.

"I know that customers will avoid a place if they see homeless people hanging around the entrance. They don’t feel safe or feel they will be approached," Dante said.

Dante said the location of the new shelter is not a good idea, fearing that it will draw even more unhoused people to a neighborhood that is already suffering.

"You might have overflow (of the unhoused) into the community," Dante said.

