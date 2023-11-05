Safety training video to be filmed at Creekview Ranch School near Roseville

People in nearby neighborhoods or people driving by the campus may see emergency vehicles, personnel and actors.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A safety training video is set to be filmed at Creekview Ranch School near Roseville Friday and Saturday.

The video will be a Safety Reunification training video, which is the process of students being released to a guardian after a crisis.

Gina Nielsen, the chief communications officer for Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District, said the filming won't impact school instruction.

The crew will be filming b-roll of a busy campus during passing periods at the end of the day Friday. She says it will be wide camera angles and there won't be close-ups of students. Also, there will be no emergency vehicles at the campus for Friday filming.

After students leave for the day, the camera crews will set up to continue filming on May 13 from about 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

People in nearby neighborhoods or people driving by the campus may see emergency vehicles, personnel and actors Saturday. Nielsen says the vehicles would primarily be from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

"I really don't think it's going to have any impact whatsoever on any of the neighborhoods that Creekview Ranch serves," Nielsen said.

If people are in the area, they may hear emergency sounds and simulations as part of the training.

The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District is partnering with D-PREP and the Placer County Office of Education.

Signs will be posted at the campus entrance near Cook Riolo Road to let people know about the filming, according to the school district.

Creekview Ranch is located at 8879 Cook Riolo Road.

