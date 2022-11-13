San Diegans escape severe injury after fishing yacht catches fire off coast of Mexico

Half the boat was engulfed in flames five minutes later, and they couldn't access the life raft or dingy, so the three men scrambled off the boat onto a kayak.

SAN DIEGO — It was the boat trip of a lifetime for a trio of San Diegans until things went wrong, leaving them stranded at sea off the coast of Mexico.

A few weeks ago, a three-person crew from San Diego was chartered to bring a yacht down to its owner in Cabo San Lucas for the Bisbee's fishing tournament.

"Vibes were super good coming into this tournament. The first day we caught a marlin, so expectations were going very well," said Captain Kody Kessell, whose two crewmates, James Fisher and Jered Tippit, were also boat captains," said the captain of the boat, Kody Kessell.

Even though they didn't win the tournament, they had a great time, but things worsened when two days into their long journey back to San Diego, Captain Jered noticed smoke quickly filling the engine room.

"There was too much smoke," said Kessell. "He couldn't breathe. He couldn't see."

Kessell turned off the engines and pulled the fire suppression switch, but the smoke kept billowing. At that point, they realized the smoke was coming from the generator.

"The noise was unbelievable. The smoke was unbelievable," said Kessell.

"It was putting out more power than it could handle, and there was no stopping it. So it was pretty helpless," Kessell continued.

Half the boat was engulfed in flames five minutes later, and they couldn't access the life raft or dingy, so the three men scrambled off the boat onto a one-person kayak.

Kessell, who was injured, sat in the kayak while Fisher and Tippit hung off the ends, floating along with the kayak.

They prepared a bag full of food and water, leaving the bag of provisions behind during the mad dash to get off the yacht.

"We were afraid of an explosion, so we swam away from the boat," said Kessell. "The flames were probably 100 feet high."

The men were just north of Mag Bay, about 60 miles from land, without food or water.

"Scary," said Kessell. "We were in the middle of nowhere."

After an hour in the water as the men watched the yacht burn, the sun had already set beneath the horizon, and darkness was setting in.

Just as the situation was becoming more hopeless, the crew of a commercial fishing boat, the 'Progresso 1,' saw the smoke and flames, so they cut their fishing lines, leaving behind thousands of dollars worth of fishing equipment, and headed toward the American crew stranded at sea.