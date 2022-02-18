San Diego History Center seeking Black hero nominations and timeline suggestions

In the heart of Balboa Park, the Black History and Heritage exhibition is incomplete without the San Diego community’s input.

SAN DIEGO — "Celebrate San Diego: Black History and Heritage,” is a new project at the San Diego History Center.

San Diego History Center’s Shelby Gordon says they worked with an advisory council to improve the exhibition.

"They said to us 'ya’ll got some stuff missing!’ So, we took it as an opportunity to launch a community sourced initiative called “What’s Our Timeline Missing?” So, the community can see this online," said Gordon.

Now, community members can enter in suggestions of what their timeline of Black history in San Diego may be missing. It’s simple just click here, then click “make a submission” and submit responses.

"We have gaps post World War II. We are looking for information that is in the 60's, 70's and 80's," said Gordon.

Gordon says they are also seeking nominations of a black pioneer, visionary, champion, or leader in the San Diego region.

By nominating a black hero in the San Diego community, they have a chance to be pictured on a panel in the museum.

"We vet all the information that comes through. Once all that is worked out, we produce the panels, they go into our space and online," said Gordon.

There is no deadline. They will always be accepting nominations and additions to the timeline.



