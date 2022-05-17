Why is San Diego a hot spot for UFO sightings?

"Historically in our country and around the world, UFOs...have focused on military assets ships, bases, nuclear weapons as if they’re monitoring our progress."

SAN DIEGO — You probably have already seen the video where a navy pilot named commander David Fravor engaged with a UFO along with commander Chad Underwood in 2004.

Or the one called “The 2019 UFO Swarm” where 10 navy warships off the coast of San Diego recorded the video in 2019. Both of these videos have not only gone viral, they have also been recognized by the Pentagon as military filmed UFO events.

"Definitively UFOs are real. You have been told by your own government as well as other governments on this earth that there are crafts that are technologically advanced far beyond what we have in our military arsenal” said Investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbel about the recent disclosures by the federal government.

So whether you believe in UFOs or not, humans have been curious for a very long time with video evidence being studied by what is called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

“I know there are alien crafts here from another planet. I was inside one." said Bob Lazar. “I’m known for working at a classified base and reverse engineer alien spacecraft."

"What are UFOs, what are they doing when they're here? They've been observed for thousands of years really if you go back into recorded history. Why so many? Some people think UFOs are prepping the battlefield, preparing for something here on earth," Corbell said

Corbell has worked closely with Las Vegas journalist George Knapp over the years. Knapp has investigated UFO's and extra-terrestrial phenomenon for 30 years.

They both recognize San Diego as a hot spot for UFO sightings. According to Knapp, San Diego is ranked fourth in the country for UFO sightings. Los Angeles is ranked number one.

"Historically in our country and around the world, UFOs - whatever they are, wherever they’re from - have focused on military assets ships, bases, nuclear weapons as if they’re monitoring our progress," said Knapp.

Knapp says one reason for "more" UFO sightings in San Diego is because there are so many advanced sensors here. The Navy, for example, has the most advanced sensors and radar platforms in the world and they're always watching the sky for possible threats.

Knapp says there is a UFO government program called advanced aerospace weapon system applications with the largest database in history currently used by intelligence agency today. This was the largest funded government UFO study in history.

"The program that I made public called AAWSAP. It’s the largest UFO Program in the history of the U.S. Government so far as we know, the largest in terms of the number of employees. They had 50 full time employees, much bigger than project blue book and much bigger than AATIP," said Knapp.

“Project Blue Book” was the code name to study unidentified flying objects by the US Air Force back in 1952. The project closed in 1969 stating there was no information of sightings beyond the date.

Years later, declassified documents revealed the federal government funded another project, called the advanced aerospace threat identification program (AATIP).

What started at 2011, is still going on today to gather information about unidentified flying objects and potential threats.

"The U.S. military has reluctantly told the American people these things are flying around" said Knapp.

But there are always two sides to everything.

Mick West is a former video game programmer and is a YouTuber. He’s made a career out of debunking videos like the Tic Tac or swarm videos.

"I just don’t think we have good evidence that we are being visited by aliens here on earth," said West. “All of those things that are supposedly good evidence of alien visitors; UFO videos, UFO photos, they’re invariably very, very poor quality – you really can’t tell by looking at these videos."

He says modern technology has allowed people to manipulate so much, that’s it’s impossible to tell if something is real or not.

“If aliens were visiting Earth to the extent that people are describing, I think we’d have much better footage by now and a lot more of it," said West.

West also responds to the Pentagon which released a statement in June last year explaining that there were more than 100 instances of unidentified flying aircrafts saying these “aircrafts” could be anything: birds, a plastic bag, or anything else.

"We are so far past this deception that are being put forth by these debunkers that they’re irrelevant at this point," said Corbell.

So could it be that we're really not alone?

"The fact is, until they tell us why they're here, we're only going to keep guessing," said Knapp.

We may never know...