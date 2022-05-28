San Diego native's cousin survives Texas school shooting

"She was shot in her arm. The bullet ricocheted to different parts of her body. She has wounds in her buttocks' and in her leg," said Abeyta.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — "Its been overwhelming to be honest. Its been very difficult," said San Diego native and SDSU graduate Melissa Abeyta.

Abeyta was in shock to find out her 9-year-old cousin Kendall was inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman rushed in killing 19 students and two teachers.

"My phone was going off. I was getting a lot of messages actually from San Diego and that’s when we realized my cousin was at the school the shooting was at. She already was en route for surgery," said Abeyta.

Kendall survived.

Luckily, Abeyta now only lives just hours away in Texas. Saturday, she drove to visit Kendall in the hospital.

"She was shot in her arm. The bullet ricocheted to different parts of her body. She has wounds in her buttocks' and in her leg," said Abeyta.

Abeyta said she brought Kendall get well cards from her daughter’s classmates.

"She was in the classroom where she lost her teachers and friends and I want her to know she’s not alone and we're rooting for her," said Abeyta. "Its incredibly sad and to process that as a 9-year-old, I could imagine."



Kendall has a long recovery road ahead of her that could last several months or longer. She has had two surgeries and is expected to have another surgery this weekend. You can donate to her GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.