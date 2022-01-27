San Diego first responders and nonprofit announce lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate

The city has mandated employees get the vaccine although some 400 police officers have not gotten it.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers, firefighters and members from several organizations hosted a news conference Friday announcing a lawsuit against the City of San Diego over its COVID vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit in San Diego is the sixth lawsuit the nonprofit has filed across the country against vaccine mandates.

According to the city, more than 150 San Diego police officers were out with COVID as of Thursday. Earlier this month the police department said, despite those absences, there is no reason to believe they are facing a crisis.

"They've had to operate on a shortage even before COVID so now obviously they're feeling the pinch more," said Shannon Marlene.

Her husband is a San Diego police officer who has been at the department for eight years. She said with the shortage of staff there have been a few bumps along the way.

"The challenge is that they're not able to handle as many radio calls. They're not able to respond as quickly as they would have if they had four to six people on their certain command," said Marlene.

The department employs about 2,600 employees. The city has mandated employees get the vaccine although some 400 police officers have not gotten it - including Marlene's husband.

"This opens the eyes because this could potentially get worse if they do in fact fire 400 of these officers," she said. "That is what the city is saying 'we're going to terminate you if you don't comply," said Marlene.

CalFire is also working through staffing shortages. Captain Thomas Shoots said he's not worried right now because we typically don't see wildfires during the winter, however, hotter months will be here soon.

"It could continue to be a challenge if we continue to see these waves of new variants. We're cautiously optimistic things are on the up and up. We're hopeful as we go into fire season we'll be looking better," said Shoots.

The San Diego Police Officers' Association declined CBS 8's request for comment on the staffing shortages.