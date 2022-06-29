San Diego Pride Parade 2022 | Replay the festivities, floats and fun

The parade was live streamed across all CBS 8 digital platforms on Saturday and is now available to watch as a replay.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is proud to partner with San Diego Pride and CBS 8’s Marcella Lee and Jesse Pagan hosted Saturday’s Parade. For those unable to attend, the Parade was live streamed across all CBS 8 digital platforms and is now available to watch in its entirety below.

The theme of this year’s parade is Justice with Joy.

Pride Festival

After the pride parade, it’s your time to be out, loud and proud with the 2-day San Diego Pride Festival where hundreds of LGBTQ+ entertainers will perform on stage in Balboa Park.

Location : Marston Point., Balboa Park (6th Ave. & Laurel St.)

When : Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11 AM – 10 PM, Sunday, July 17, 2022, 11 AM – 9 PM

Ticket Prices:

1-Day Ticket – $32

*Only available July 8 – 15, 2022

Weekend Pass – $38

VIP access – $225

*available July 8 – 17, 2022

San Diego Pride is also responsible for creating far more than the parade, which in 2019 broke records with an estimated 360,000 people. The organization sponsors more than three dozen different programs and produces some 175 events year-round, serving the entire LGBTQ+ community.

"Now San Diego Pride is one of the largest Prides in the world, the most philanthropic Pride in the world," said Fernando Lopez, executive director of San Diego Pride told CBS 8.

She Fest

San Diego Pride officially kicked off with the start of She Fest on July 9.

Taking in the sounds of a live band on stage, attendees of She Fest showed up in their festive looks from rainbow-colored shirts down to their Pride-filled pets.

"This is representation at its finest being able to see people who are queer, people who are in business, people who are leaders, it is just a really good way to feel a part of the community and be empowered,” said Asher Mac, the emcee for She Fest for third year and also a standup comedian.

With a host of vendors and booths from Beyond Bathology to the San Diego Women's Chorus, the event is 100% volunteer run.

Light Up the Cathedral

You can join LGBTQ+ faith leaders and other locals as they gather together to celebrate faith and resilience at Light up the Cathedral.

Spirit of Stonewall Rally

For those excited for pride weekend, starting July 15th you can start with eating some free BBQ and join San Diego pride at the Spirit of Stonewall Rally at the Hillcrest pride flag.

The rally celebrates those who are leading the way for action to some of the movements pressing issues.

Pride Block Party

The Pride of Hillcrest Block Party kicked off San Diego Pride weekend at the Pride Plaza. The all-ages event celebrates the culture, history, diversity, and LGBTQ+ community of San Diego.

Pride 5K Walk and Run

If Friday night fun didn’t leave you too exhausted, maybe the pride 5K run will. The Pride 5K Run and Walk is always a highlight of Pride Week festivities. Last year, despite the pandemic, more than 1,300 runners and walkers, from around the world, participated and raised $24,000 for charity partners.

San Diego Pride Parade

The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 300,000 people.

Cheer on colorful floats & parade participants as we celebrate and honor the LGBTQ community at the San Diego Pride Parade in Hillcrest.



