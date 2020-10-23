San Diego State reinstates temporary stay-at-home order for all students to mitigate COVID-19 cases

During the stay at home order from Oct. 23 through Nov. 2, students who live on and off-campus are asked to stay home with the exception of essential needs.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University reinstated a temporary stay-at-home order for all students starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and ending Monday, Nov. 2 at 6 a.m, school officials announced Thursday. In an email to students, the university said it was making the move to help mitigate COVID-19 cases within the student body.

Since the fall semester began on Aug. 24, SDSU has reported 1,237 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. According to the school's data, 419 of the cases were related to students living on-campus, 789 were students living off-campus, and 16 were faculty and staff.

University officials said COVID-19 cases connected to the school have been "stable and low" over the past six weeks.

"We have not seen any spikes among the broader student population since the start of the semester, and it remains true that no cases have been associated with any in-person instruction or research," the email signed by SDSU President Adela de la Torre, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Affairs and Campus Diversity J. Luke Wood, Ph.D., and Associated Students President Christian J. Holt read in part.

Select in-person classes resumed Oct. 12 at SDSU after they were suspended almost six weeks prior amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

During the stay-at-home period students who live on and off-campus are asked to stay home with the exception of essential needs. The school's message to students also came with a reminder that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control discourages people from participating in Halloween and other social events where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

"We encourage all members of our campus community to remain safe and to follow the public health guidelines and order currently in place, especially as Halloween is approaching," the email said.

The school also listed virtual events during the stay-at-home period and invited students to participate in the following:

Saturday, Oct. 24, Aztec Nights: Fall Festival: The virtual event will include games, trivia, and an interactive demonstration by pumpkin carver Tom Nardone from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

From Thursday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 31: the SDSU Alcohol and Other Drugs Task Force will be facilitating “Zoom into Halloween.” Members of SDSU’s student clubs and organizations who commit to hosting an event on one of those days between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight will receive four $25 gift cards, which they can then use as a drawing during their hosted events. Additionally, up to two individuals who host each virtual event will receive a $25 gift card if they have at least 20 SDSU student participants! For more information, contact SDSU Health Educator Aaron Brown adbrown@sdsu.edu