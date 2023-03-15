San Diego considered top contender for Major League Soccer team

The MLS Commissioner said he hopes to pick the league's 30th team by the end of the year.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is a top candidate for a Major League Soccer team.

MLS is currently made up of 29 teams. Recently, the MLS commissioner said he wanted to add a 30th, specifically mentioning San Diego and Las Vegas as top contenders.



"We've known the potential for San Diego as a soccer hotbed," said Ricardo Campos, President of San Diego Loyal.



The San Diego Loyal is among several professional soccer teams already in San Diego, which also includes San Diego's women's team Wave FC, and fellow men’s teams the Soccers, who play indoor, as well as Albion.

But, none of them represent MLS, considered the top tier men's league in the country.



The Loyal is part of the United Soccer League, or a second division professional team.

Campos says San Diego has long been a contender for an MLS team in part because of just how popular the sport is here. "San Diego has been a soccer hub for decades so it doesn't surprise me at all," said Campos.

CBS 8 asked Campos what would happen to the Loyal if San Diego were chosen.

"One of the things, there are MLS teams and USL teams that cohabitate in the same market, there are teams who have partnered together, there are teams who haven't worked out in the same market, so there's different opportunities," said Campos.

Campos won't say what he'd like to see happen, or whether or not he's been in touch with MLS.

To be chosen, there are several factors MLS has to consider including funding. Hundreds of millions of dollars are needed in franchise fees.

Reportedly, Sycuan and an Egyptian billionaire have already teamed up saying they'll invest. Ultimately, it's up to the league.

But, if it were up to fans, what's a better choice, San Diego or Las Vegas?

"San Diego for sure. It's so beautiful and so much better than Vegas. Vegas is kinda gross," said one fan.

"Definitely San Diego cuz it has the beach,” said another fan.

When asking people in San Diego, it’s likely they’re biased.

To be fair, let's compare cities.

Both San Diego and Las Vegas have a lot of sand, but our city comes with an ocean.

Las Vegas does have some great restaurants, but do they have the California burrito?

If it's gambling and nightlife you want, Vegas is top notch, but we've got some of that too.

And, there's that saying-what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

But, let's be honest. Wouldn't you rather be in America's Finest City?

