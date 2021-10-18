San Francisco to vote on scandal-plagued school board

Voters will decide the fate of Board President Gabriela Lopez, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco parents and other residents frustrated by the city’s scandal-plagued Board of Education will get a chance to recall three of its members.

City officials announced Monday that a special municipal election will be held Feb. 15 after an effort to recall the board members gained enough signatures to put it on the ballot.

Voters will decide the fate of Board President Gabriela Lopez, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins.