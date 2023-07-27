San Joaquin County confirms human case of West Nile Virus

It's the second human case in California this year after one in Tulare County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A 49-year-old in San Joaquin County is the state’s second confirmed human case of West Nile Virus this year.

San Joaquin County Public Health Services made the announcement Thursday morning.

They say it’s the first confirmed human case in the county this year and the second in California after a case in Tulare County.

The 49-year-old is receiving treatment at a healthcare facility, according to a release.

“Most people who become infected do not get sick and the risk of serious illness to most people is low. However, about one percent of individuals can develop a serious neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis,” said San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park.

There is currently no cure or vaccine for the virus.

Public health officials say the best way to prevent an infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. They suggest these three steps.

Drain and dump out any standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs.

Avoid outdoor activity at peak times (early morning and evening).

Protect yourself by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants at peak times. When outdoors apply insect repellent.

If you find a dead bird, you can file a report at westnile.ca.gov.

You can call the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District at 209-982-4675 to report a mosquito infestation or neglected swimming pool.