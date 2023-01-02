San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested

“This revelation brings immense disappointment to our entire office,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer, Wednesday.

In a brief release posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the unnamed officer’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

“This revelation brings immense disappointment to our entire office,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

They say they can’t provide more information now because the investigation is active, but a press conference is scheduled for Thursday where more information is expected to be released.

