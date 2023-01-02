x
San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested

“This revelation brings immense disappointment to our entire office,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer, Wednesday.

In a brief release posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the unnamed officer’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

They say they can’t provide more information now because the investigation is active, but a press conference is scheduled for Thursday where more information is expected to be released.

