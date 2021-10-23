Do you recognize this man? | San Joaquin County deputies are looking for the family of man found Saturday

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is looking for the family of a man found Saturday near Lathrop High School.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for help finding the family of a man found Saturday near Lathrop High School.

Deputies said the man's name may be Chanh Thao. They said he is responsive to a Vietnamese interpreter.

He was found around noon near the school.

Deputies said the man was taken to the San Joaquin County Hospital to get checked out.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4400 and close option 1.

