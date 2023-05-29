x
San Joaquin County deputy injured, 3 in custody after chase

The sheriff's office says the deputy was chasing armed carjacking suspects when the crash happened.

MANTECA, Calif. — A San Joaquin County deputy was hospitalized after a chase led to a crash, Monday.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, it happened around Airport Way and Highway 120 in Manteca.

It says the deputy was chasing armed carjacking suspects when the crash happened.

All three suspects are in custody and a gun was recovered. The trio and the deputy were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

