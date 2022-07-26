If you live in San Joaquin County and your well is affected by the drought, these resources are available

According to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, you might qualify for emergency bottled water, a water tank, or a well assessment

STOCKTON, Calif. — If you live in San Joaquin County and you’re worried about your well going dry due to drought, there are now resources available to you.

According to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, you might qualify for emergency bottled water, a water tank, a well assessment, and water quality testing.

Under the emergency bottled water program, people are provided a fixed amount of water per day, per resident of the household.

The water tank program installs a large storage tank on your property and then water will be hauled and pumped into it. You can be on the tank program for one year.

“Water is an essential resource in the San Joaquin Valley and no resident should be without access to drinking water. San Joaquin County staff have worked to ensure Self-Help Enterprises can provide vital services and emergency assistance during this Drought,” says San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chair, Chuck Winn.

If you need help, you can call Self-Help Enterprises at 559-802-1685 or visit SJReady.org