San Joaquin County jails to reopen visitation to the public

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County jails are reopening public visitation areas at its three facilities effective Nov. 1.
The South Jail, Jail Core and the Honor Farm will be open from 9-4 p.m. These public visiting sessions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and last 45 minutes.
Masks are required in the lobby and the visiting site will not provide masks to the public.
Call-in appointments are no longer being accepted, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said that because of unexpected events, visiting hours may be temporarily changed or suspended. In the event that visiting hours are canceled, a notice will be posted with information for the next available visiting time.
For more information on guidelines or rules, click HERE.
