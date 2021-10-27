San Joaquin County jails to reopen visitation to the public

The South Jail, Jail Core and the Honor Farm will be open from 9-4 p.m. These public visiting sessions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and last 45 minutes.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County jails are reopening public visitation areas at its three facilities effective Nov. 1.

Masks are required in the lobby and the visiting site will not provide masks to the public.

Call-in appointments are no longer being accepted, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said that because of unexpected events, visiting hours may be temporarily changed or suspended. In the event that visiting hours are canceled, a notice will be posted with information for the next available visiting time.

For more information on guidelines or rules, click HERE.

