San Joaquin County mobile home park ordered to evacuate due to flooding

175 people evacuated prior to the order due to the park being partially flooded.

Example video title will go here for this video

ACAMPO, Calif. — Residents of a mobile home park in Acampo are being told leave their homes due to flooding at the park.

Arbor Mobile Home Park fell under an evacuation warning Sunday evening after nearly half the park was dealing with floodwaters. About 175 people were evacuated at that time with help from rescue crews around the region.

Emergency officials called on people to gather their household members and pets, grab essential items, turn off appliances and lock their homes as they evacuate.

An evacuation center was set up at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds at 413 East Lockeford Street in Lodi.

Officials said there were about 800 living in the park prior to evacuations. Tiffany Heyer, deputy director of general services for the county's Office of Emergency Services, said the initial evacuation warning was upgraded after PG&E cut power to the area at the request of first responders.

Anyone whose home was damaged in the storms and flooding impacting San Joaquin County can report the damage to the county's Office of Emergency Services. Those reports will be used to determine whether a local assistance center might be needed or if the county is eligible for FEMA assistance. The report is not the same as an insurance report and doesn't guarantee federal recovery help. For more information, click HERE.

PHOTOS: 175 rescued from San Joaquin County mobile home park 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

Recovery Resources

The following are recovery resources shared by the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services.

Benefits.gov: Answer the “Benefit Finder” questions to find programs with federal partners that may be right for you.

211sj.org: 2-1-1 San Joaquin (211SJ) is a collaborative effort of health and human service providers, state legislators, local government representatives and county residents. It's meant to help people find the help they need when they need it.