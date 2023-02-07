San Joaquin County correctional officer facing additional charges

He's accused of altering a computer system for illegal use, and unauthorized copy and use of computer data.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office has announced new charges against a correctional officer first arrested last week.

According to a news release, Officer Brandon Wolff was arraigned Monday on two counts: altering a computer system for illegal use, and unauthorized copy and use of computer data.

He’s expected to return to court on Feb. 22.

The sheriff’s office first announced Wolff’s arrest last week on charges of a possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

The next day, Sheriff Pat Withrow said three sheriff's office employees, including two more correctional officers and one civilian staff member, were placed on administrative leave.

"At this point, I cannot confirm whether or not they were involved with Mr. Wolff's criminal activity," said Withrow. "It should be noted, though, that we have internal investigations and criminal investigations, and they are completely separate investigations."

