San Joaquin County offering 100 permanent rental vouchers

Applicants must demonstrate "acceptable levels of housing," including income and personal stability, without requiring support services.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The Housing Authority County of San Joaquin is offering 100 vouchers for permanent rental assistance.

"Anytime the housing authority can play a role and be a part of that solution we couldn't be more happier," said Peter Ragsdale, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the County of San Joaquin.

To qualify, you must be participating in a Supportive Housing Program or one of several other housing programs. Referrals are only accepted from the agencies administering the programs.

Applicants must demonstrate "acceptable levels of housing," including income and personal stability, without requiring support services.

At Haven of Peace women's and children's shelter in French Camp, 19 women have secured the vouchers in the past. In one case, a homeless woman with a daughter was able to get temporary shelter at Haven, but eventually secured a voucher and a full-time job.

"She was able to relinquish her voucher back to San Joaquin County for someone else to get that help," said Myisha Murchison, Case Manager for Haven of Peace.

A single mother of four, 38-year-old Rachel of Stockton, who declined to give her last name, spent a year in a motel room in survival mode. She now stays at Haven and hopes she can qualify for a voucher.

"I'm grateful that there are places like this with these services that help women and children in my situation," Rachel said.

56-year-old Maria Ramirez, also staying at the shelter, hopes she can qualify as well.

"It'll help me so much to get a place. It's a blessing," Ramirez said.

For more information, contact the Housing Authority of the County of San Joaquin at (209) 460-5000 or visit their website at hacsj.org.