'She was a wonderful boss' | San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters dies, one day before election

San Joaquin County's Registrar of Voters, Heather Ditty, has passed away due to unforeseen health complications.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County's Registrar of Voters, Heather Ditty, has passed away just one day before the primary election.

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Chuck Winn said in a statement that Ditty passed away on Saturday morning due to unforeseen health complications.

Ditty was with Sacramento County for 26 years before taking on the Registrar of Voters position in San Joaquin County for 6 months.

She was known as "a gifted leader, beloved civil servant and adored by the election’s community," he said in the statement.

Going into June 7, San Joaquin County's Assistant Registrar of Voters, Olivia Hale, is stepping in to finalize the work Ditty already put in place.

San Joaquin County's former Registrar of Voters, Austin Erdman, has also returned to provide support with the process.

"Heather's 26 years of experience, she channeled that through me and shared all she could with me, and I believe she has prepared me to be fully prepared to step in on her behalf when needed," Hale told ABC10.

Hale had nothing but amazing and sentimental words for Ditty and her family, mentioning how personable Ditty was. Hale also mentioned how Ditty's death, to her organization, feels like they had lost a family member.

Many other former colleagues and current staff have shared admirable words about Ditty as well, according to Winn. Many said she was kind, funny, outspoken and a true friend and mentor.

"She was a wonderful boss," Hale said. "I am honored to be able to walk in her footsteps to get this election done, but I am definitely sad that she's not here to do it with us. I just keep reminding myself she's here in spirit guiding us along the way."

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: COVID-19 cases up as San Joaquin County Fair celebrates opening day