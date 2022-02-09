From soap to hope: San Joaquin Delta College group provides students with essentials for success

A new service is launching on campus next week to help students meet their basic needs so they can do well in the classroom.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Homelessness and food insecurity are a reality for many students at San Joaquin Delta College. In fact, the school says 42% of its students are food insecure, 31% are housing insecure, and 18% are homeless.

"We can't really expect our students to graduate, focus on school, when they don't even know where they're going to stay that night. They don't know where their next meal is coming from,” said Delta College’s Basic Needs project manager, Ana Villegas.

Delta College’s Basic Needs Center is now collaborating with Loads of Hope to offer free laundry services on campus every Tuesday throughout the fall semester.

"We need to provide dignity to our students,” said Villegas. “Having fresh clothes is part of that."

Vans are essentially mobile laundromats packed with washing machines and dryers. They’re able to do 35 loads every visit.

"Unfortunately, we have students who are living in their cars and they utilize services, like showering at the gym,” said Villegas.

Her team also spoke with students about other things they need, which resulted in a slew of wrap-around services like hygiene kits, clothing, food cards and more. Villegas says the services can be life changing.

“Every student comes with their own story,” she said. “Some students have more obstacles than others and those are the obstacles we're trying to remove for them."

Students will be able to wash up to two loads of laundry in the H1 parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 6. They must have a student ID, be currently enrolled, and have a food pantry application on file.

Your financial donations are always welcome at the Basic Needs Center. You can write a check payable to Delta College Foundation -- just include “Basic Needs Center” on the memo line. The Delta College Foundation is a 501©(3) tax-exempt organization.

