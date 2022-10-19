San Joaquin Delta College opens 'Dreamers Success Center' to provide safe space for undocumented students

At San Joaquin Delta College, a new center is dedicated to protecting its undocumented students as 'Dreamers' once again face uncertainty and fear.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Earlier in October, the U.S. Court of the Appeals for the Fifth Circuit deemed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program 'unlawful,' raising questions about the future of DACA and the people who depend on it.

"We're a safe campus, we're a safe center," said San Joaquin Delta College Dean of Student Services, Edward Aguilar.

The college recently celebrated the opening of its 'Dreamers Success Center.'

"It was very important for us at Delta College to ensure that there's a place in a space that is safe, that is secure, and is there when they need the help," said Aguilar.

More than 600,000 people across the country are protected under DACA. For DACA recipients, undocumented and immigrant students, a sense of safety can change everything.

"There are individuals who wish to remain invisible out of fear out of what may happen to them," said Aguilar.

Part of removing the fear includes the college's partnership with the United Farmworkers Foundation and the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation. Students can speak with an attorney for free legal services.

"If they do decide to seek services, they're not going to be outed, authorities aren't going to come looking for them," said Aguilar.

The Dreamers Success Center also provides counseling, financial aid guidance, and services in multiple languages including Spanish. It's also a place where students can meet, and build friendships and a sense of community.

"We're we're working on the narrative and the culture on the campus to be even more inclusive, even more supportive, while our students in particular those that are vulnerable, like our Dreamers and our undocumented students," said Aguilar.

Delta College's Dreamers Success Center is available in-person and virtually.

It's located at Holt 201 on the main Stockton campus. It's open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

