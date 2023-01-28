x
San Joaquin County opens disaster recovery center

Representatives from nearly 15 agencies will be on site seven days a week.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County emergency officials have announced the opening of a disaster recovery center to help county residents find resources to recover from damaging early January storms.

The center is being housed in Stockton at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, at 2101 E. Earhart Ave. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday from Jan. 28 through Feb. 10.

Representatives from nearly 15 agencies will be on site at the center. Agencies represented include FEMA, the California DMV, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the California Franchise Tax Board and more.

Disaster recovery resources are also available on FEMA's website or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

