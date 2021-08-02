San Joaquin County deputies looking for at-risk missing senior recently released from hospital

Deputies said the 73-year-old man walked out of Doctors Medical Center on Saturday and has not been seen since.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are looking for help as they try to find an at-risk missing senior.

Deputies said Felix Burciago, 73, hasn't been seen or heard from since leaving Doctors Medical Center on Saturday around 9:12 a.m. Authorities said Burciago is considered at-risk due to poor health, is forgetful due to a past brain injury, and is also undergoing chemotherapy at VA Palo Alto.

Burciago is described as a Hispanic man, standing at 5 foot six inches tall and 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair.

Deputies said Burciago lives in San Joaquin County, but he had been staying in Patterson while on quarantine. They said an incident occurred at that location and Burciago ended up at Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto for medical care.

Deputies said he was released on Friday around 11:30 p.m. without a phone, keys, wallet or car. Authorities said the hospital last spoke to him on Saturday around 9:12 a.m. and offered him a bus pass that he refused.

Anyone with information can call 209-468-4400 and select option 1 to reach the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.