San Jose homicide suspect arrested after standoff in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a San Jose homicide was arrested Tuesday after a standoff in Sacramento.

According to a news release, the deadly shooting happened the night of June 29 in San Jose.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He died from those injuries on July 7.

The suspect, 21-year-old Tyrese Burse of San Jose, was found in Sacramento on Tuesday, July 11.

San Jose police say Burse was barricaded in a home and was taken into custody around 6 p.m. with help from Sacramento police officers.

Burse was arrested on suspicion of homicide and taken to the Santa Clara County jail.

