Solano County authorities responded to Sandy Beach Boat Launch around 4 p.m. after a report of possible drowning.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.

The search was ultimately paused when the sun set and will continue Thursday morning.

