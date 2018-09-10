A year after the deadly Tubbs Fire took dozens of lives and destroyed thousands of homes in Santa Rosa, residents in Sonoma County continue to rebuild their communities.

Two of the neighborhoods that saw the most devastation were Coffey Park and Fountaingrove.

On the anniversary of the Tubbs Fire, Jill Alexander and her daughter Ashley Adams, stood in front of the home where Adams grew up used to stand.

"I'm just so grateful that we're moving forward. We didn't lose our dog or our children, and that's all you can ask for," Alexander said. "We got out alive. It was very terrifying, but we made it."

The mother and daughter say they make frequent trips to Coffey Park to check on the progress of their soon to be new home.

Adams said she felt proud to be a part of the 'Coffey Strong' community. "It was nice that everybody could come together and kind of have a plan of: Are you rebuilding? Are you not rebuilding? Are we going to still be neighbors? Where are you going if you're not rebuilding so we can stay together?"

Over at the Fountaingrove neighborhood, Jan Rothbard choked up as she remembered running out of her house in the middle of the night last year.

"It seems like it's been 10 years actually because I've gone through so much. My husband died three weeks before the fire, " Rothbard said.

Rothbard's home is one of the few on her block that wasn't destroyed by the Tubbs Fire.

"I had my husband watching out for me. He did a good job, the house didn't even smell like smoke when I came in. It was unbelievable" she said.

While Rothbard's emotions are still as raw as they were a year ago, she says she'll continue to move forward.

"We're strong, and we're going to be strong. That's why they say, Sonoma strong," she adds.

