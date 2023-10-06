Alicia Kincheloe recorded the incident on Snapchat, which went viral.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota woman was found guilty on Wednesday of burning a raccoon alive in a dumpster last year, according to court records.

Back on Aug. 11, 2022, Alicia Kincheloe and her father Roddy Kincheloe located a raccoon in a dumpster. Alicia reportedly recorded a video via Snapchat of the animal and called it "mean."

Detectives, however, said the raccoon did not display any aggressive behavior in the video. It's believed that Alicia's father stabbed the raccoon with a pitchfork before they went to eat lunch.

When they were finished eating, the pair returned to the dumpster and found the animal was still alive. It's reported that Roddy told his daughter to get a gasoline can from his truck. Sarasota's WWSB reports that Alicia admitted to deputies that she poured gasoline on the animal and set it on fire.

In the second video, Alicia showed the charred remains of the animal as she said, "We just toasted his a**, who's hungry?"

Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman explained in a previous statement that Alicia disposed of the animal's body off-camera, which is considered tampering with evidence.

"This is obviously just a sick, terrible thing to do. It is a third-degree felony, aggravated animal cruelty, punishable by five years in prison," the sheriff said. "We just think this is a cruel, inhumane thing to do."

Both Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe faced felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty. Alicia was also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to dispose of the animal’s body.

Alicia was convicted of both charges and will receive her sentence on Dec. 19.