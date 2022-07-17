Saturday morning crash in Modesto leaves 5 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning crash on Highway 99 in Modesto left five people injured, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Modesto office said.
Around 5:14 a.m. Saturday, a semi-truck rear-ended a 26,000-pound box truck on southbound Highway 99 just north of Carpenter Road causing the box truck to roll over, according to the CHP.
The box truck blocked several lanes of Highway 99 and eventually, a Buick hit the truck, CHP officers say.
Five people were taken to area hospitals following the crash. The CHP says three patients suffered serious injuries while the other two suffered minor injuries.
No arrests were made and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash, the CHP says.
