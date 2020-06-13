Man killed in early morning Stockton shooting

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in north Stockton that left one man dead.

STOCKTON, Calif — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help following an early morning homicide in Stockton.

A man in his early twenties was found with multiple gunshot wounds in north Stockton, near Alpine Avenue and N. F Street, according to the sheriff’s office. He died at a local hospital. Law enforcement was made aware of the shooting Saturday morning, around 2:40 a.m.

The sheriff’s department will release more information about the man once he has been identified and his family has been contacted. Officials continue to investigate.

If any member of the public has information about this shooting, the sheriff’s department asks that they call 209-468-4400.

