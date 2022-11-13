Hockey team involved in northern Indiana crash with semi; 3 teens critically injured

Three members of a Chicago prep school's hockey team were taken to the hospital after the crash.

WARSAW, Ind. — A semi-truck driver from New York is being held on drunk driving charges after a crash involving a school bus in northern Indiana Saturday night.

Dispatchers were notified just after 8 p.m. of a semi-truck swerving into other lanes and driving at excessive speeds. The truck was also reportedly driving off the road as it entered Warsaw on U.S. 30.

Police said two minutes later, as officers were on their way to stop the truck, they were told the semi had hit a school bus at U.S. 30 and Center Street and the bus was flipped on its side. The semi-driver continued west and stopped off the road and into a ditch about an eighth of a mile from the intersection.

Investigators believe at least one student was ejected from the bus when the semi-truck hit it from behind.

First responders rushed to the area and began attending to multiple injuries ranging from critical to minor.

The school bus was carrying members of Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep's hockey team when it crashed. The team was returning to their hotel after a game against Culver Academies.

There were 23 players between the ages of 14 and 17 on the bus, with the majority of those players being 15 years old. There were also two adult coaches and the bus driver on the bus.

A total of 13 students were injured in the crash, WNDU reported. Two students were sent to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital with critical injuries. Another critically injured student was taken to Lutheran Kosciusko County.

The remaining players, coaches and the bus driver were taken by a bus, provided by Warsaw Community Schools, to Lutheran Kosciusko County.

Warsaw officers were assigned to the hospital to assist with triage and notification of family for the minors.

The driver of the semi, Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York, was taken into custody after police smelled alcohol on his breath. Santos subsequently failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a chemical test at the scene.