Modesto City Schools unveils new technology on buses to keep students safe

MODESTO, Calif. — Before the wheels on the bus can go around this year, the new bus pass scanners on Modesto City school buses will have to go 'beep.'

After two years of planning and delays, the Modesto City School District is unveiling new technology for the 2023-2024 school year in hopes of enhancing student safety and giving parents more peace of mind.

"We will be rolling out on Monday a system where as the student boards the bus, they get logged in," said Tim Zearley, Associate Superintendent of Business Services. "We believe that our form of school transportation is the safest form that there is and this adds one more layer to that."

Each of the nearly 5,000 students who ride district buses was given a "Zonar Z Pass" during back-to-school events. Before boarding or getting off a school bus, students scan the pass in front of a pass reader near the front door.

As soon as a student's pass is scanned, the date, time and location are sent to the district's system. An app slated to launch in the spring will notify parents and authorized personnel when their student's pass is scanned and give an estimate of when the student will arrive at the bus stop.

The app will also be able to notify parents about delays and route changes.

"There's going to be some training, not only with our staff and our bus drivers, but also with the students. Especially our younger students, to be able to properly record as they go by the scanner," said Zearley. "Then in the spring, the second half of the year when we're all used to the process, there will be a phone app for the parents."

The passes won't be mandatory for the first year. If a student forgets their pass Monday when Modesto City Schools starts its fall semester, they will still be allowed to ride the bus.

According to the district, students who do not have a pass can pick one up at their school site.

"We're excited to add an additional level of safety for our students that ride our school buses," said Zearley.

