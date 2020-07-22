Here's a look at plans for reopening from California school districts
Though many local schools set on an August start to the 2020-21 school year, in-person classes and distance learning will look different.
Class of 2020 car parades honking in the distance were the dying sounds of the 2019-20 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and many educators, parents and students looked to the fall as a time when classes could return to normal.
With new guidance from the state of California and Governor Gavin Newsom on reopening schools, face-to-face instruction will have to wait in some California counties.
The start to the school year comes with many new guidelines, including restrictions for counties on the California County Monitoring List, which must be off the list for 14 consecutive days before allowed to start in-person instruction.
This could be alarming for some local districts that announced back-to-school start dates in August, as the school districts on this list all reside within a county—Sacramento, Placer, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, or Yolo—that is on the County Monitoring List at this time.
Governor Newsom's reopening plan for schools has some guidance on distance learning, which includes:
For on-campus classrooms, the state outlines several practices that will help slow the spread of COVID-19 as people return to the classroom.
These practices include:
- Promote healthy hygiene practices.
- Use face coverings for all staff and students in 3rd grade and above. Face coverings are strongly encouraged for children 2 years old to 2nd grade.
- Ensure staff and students maintain physical distancing.
Chapter one: Sacramento County
Sacramento County's 13 school district superintendents are working closely with health officials to safely provide some form of in-person education. The county states that "school should resume in August/September 2020 with a Distance Learning model." This guidance is based on recommendations from the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, which is also collaborating with school and district officials to bring students back to an in-person classroom environment.
Arcohe Union School District
Arcohe Union has announced it will start school on August 10, but this start date may change as the district is currently requesting families to fill out a start date survey.
The school district said it would like to reopen on-campus classes at the start of the school year with an alternative calendar based on Sacramento County Public Health guidelines. More details about what this means can be found here.
Students who need to continue quarantine can do full-time distance learning. Additional lessons may be available online, even to on-campus students.
Center Joint Unified School District
Center Joint Unified is reopening August 5 and is going completely virtual. Students will have online classes and independent work.
Elk Grove Unified School District
Elk Grove Unified will be completely online for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
On August 3, elementary school tracks B, C and D start with distance learning. High schools, middle schools, and some elementary schools begin on August 13, while elementary school track A begins on August 24.
Elverta Joint School District
Elverta Joint School District scheduled its first day of classes for August 19. Any new information will be posted here.
Folsom Cordova Unified School District
The first day of school is August 12 for Folsom Cordova Unified [FCU]
The district is beginning the school year with a full Distance Learning model. At the same time, FCU will transition students to in-person classes on a staggered basis when it is safe to do so. Those in grades K-5 will be the first to transition, then grades 6-12, while limited in-person education will be available for those in special education, English learning, and similar categories during the distance learning phase, but only to the degree that it is safely done.
The district board approved a modified learning plan that highlights the options that will be available once it is safe to transition into on-campus class:
- Virtual Academy 100% online (K-12)
- Walnutwood High School, Independent Study (7-12)
- Transitional on-campus at 50% student capacity
- Elementary (TK-5): a.m./p.m. four days per week (Tuesday-Friday)
- Secondary (6-12): A/B - two days on campus, three days virtual learning
- Folsom Cordova Community Charter homeschool program (grades TK-8)
Galt Joint Union Elementary School District
August 13 marks the start date for the 2020-21 school year in this district.
Galt Joint Union Elementary School District [GJUESD] said its goal is to safely reopen schools on August 13. According to an FAQ document, the district is developing two learning programs: 1) a daily on campus model and 2) Home School program. GJUESD said the on-campus model would align with Sacramento County Health guidance for social distancing and safety precautions.
Galt Joint Union High School District
August 10 will be the first day of class.
In a special message from Superintendent William Spalding, Galt Joint Union High School District [GJUHSD] announced that it would begin the 2020-21 school year with a full distance learning format.
"Frankly, I come to this with great sadness," Spalding said. "I had hoped to begin the year with some form of in-person instruction, which was why we were pursuing the Blended 50/50 model which had our students on campus two days a week. I still believe that the Blended model will likely be utilized at some point this year as a transitional step back towards normal when conditions improve."
Natomas Unified School District
Natomas Unified is beginning the school year on August 27 with distance learning.
The district said it will "continue to work with local, state, and federal government guidance to develop a plan so we can transition out of Distance Learning for all when it is appropriate," but that virtual learning "has no estimated time frame" due to the fluidity of coronavirus restrictions.
River Delta Unified School District
River Delta Unified [RDU] will not be returning to in-person learning on August 7, the first day of school. Instead, they will begin the school year with full distance learning. RDU and the Board of Directors are working to create an effective hybrid cohort model for in-person classes when it is safe to do so.
Robla School District
Robla has not released its start date or additional information to the public at this time. However, the district does provide a guide to reopening in-person classes safely.
Robla School District is also asking parents to fill out a reopening survey to garner insight on how in-person/distance learning classes should look. The results of this survey have not yet been posted.
Sacramento City Unified School District
Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD] has outlined a detailed plan for the 2020-21 school year, with multiple phases ready to be put into action as the situation changes. As of now, the district says that it will begin the school year on September 3 with full distance learning. To better the virtual learning program, SCUSD is focused on six principles:
- Commitment to grade level content and instructional rigor
- Focus on the depth of instruction, rather than the pace
- Prioritize content and learning
- Maintain the inclusion of each and every learner
- Identify and address gaps in learning through instruction. Monitor students’ progress on grade level appropriate assessments and adjust supports based on student results.
- Focus on the commonalities that students share in this time of crisis, not just on their differences
San Juan Unified School District
San Juan Unified School District [SJUSD] will return for full distance learning on August 13, with a full update on planning available to families and staff members. SJUSD plans to eventually transition into in-person learning with a modified schedule. Students will have two days a week for on-campus instruction with limited class sizes and 3 days a week of remote learning.
A July 16 SJUSD Board of Education meeting provides more details on distance learning and how/when the transition to in-person classes will be determined.
Twin Rivers Unified School District
The school district has set a start date of August 18. The 2020-21 year will start with an online teaching and learning environment, all classes held virtually, though in-person classes were previously scheduled.
Chapter two: Placer County
The county is still in the process of creating multiple plans for the upcoming school year, but ultimately schools will determine how they will implement certain guidelines from state and local health officials.
With Governor Newsom's recent guidance on opening schools, Placer County will have to be off the Monitoring List for 14 days before school districts can hold in-person classes.
Ackerman Charter School District
The district said in a statement, "we are working on coming back 5 days a week and provide some form of Distance Learning," but the details on reopening will not be available until August.
In the meantime, the district has set August 12 as the first day of school.
Alta-Dutch Flat School District
First day of class is August 12 for Alta-Dutch Flat School District
The district is working on a online learning program that is more "robust and interactive" than spring's program. Some highlights of the new program are as follows:
- Daily, interactive instruction with our teachers. This may also include remote small group learning teams involving other students.
- Instruction will be provided within the school day. This will happen with a mix of virtual and independent learning.
- Additional funding has been provided for classroom instruction. This means that our teachers will be equipped with upgraded electronics for live interactions with students.
- Students will have opportunities to engage and collaborate with their peers through virtual instruction.
- All students will have access to Chromebooks and hotspots as needed.
- Students will have opportunities for virtual small group learning, social-emotional support, and 1:1 time with their teacher online.
Auburn Union School District
August 12 marks the start of a new school year for this district.
Auburn Union is providing both in-person class and complete online instruction for any parent interested. The school district highlights some qualities of the new program, open to new and returning students:
- Highly qualified, credentialed master teachers
- Well-supported, rigorous, media-rich curriculum in core subjects, electives and social-emotional learning to nurture the whole child
- Continued ability to participate in sports, field trips, events, assemblies, and clubs
- Individualized learning plans
The district released guidance on what to expect for on-campus classes, including at home temperature checks and face coverings for all.
Colfax Elementary School District
August 12 will be the first day of classes online.
Colfax Elementary recently released a statement that it would not be able to accommodate in-person classes at the start of the school year. Though the district says it has been working on a "rigorous distance learning plan," further details were not provided. The statement also addressed concerns over child care, however Colfax said it does not plan to provide childcare or after school care due to the state's recent health guidance.
Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District
As of now, Dry Creek Joint Elementary [DCJE] will start the school year on August 10 with online-only courses through September.
However, the district says "distance learning will look much different than it did in the Spring."
According to the DCJE website, more information on teacher assignments, distribution of Chromebooks, and instructional materials is coming soon.
Eureka Union School District
Eureka Union plans to reopen for on-campus instruction in fall and has drafted guidelines, but has not provided a start date.
Enrollment is open for Eureka Virtual Academy, available for the 2020-21 school year. A special board meeting on July 20 will provide more details on plans for the next school year, and parents are encouraged to attend to help make an informed decision before the deadline to enroll for virtual classes closes on July 21.
Foresthill Union School District
August 20 is the anticipated first day of classes for Foresthill Union School District.
Parents have the option of sending their kids for in-person classes 5 days a week or having their child learn at home 5 days a week. Both programs are for regular school hours, while after-school programs will be available on a case-by-case basis.
Families have to fill out a selection form no later than July 23 at 5:00 p.m. to secure the program of their choice.
Loomis Union School District
First day of classes for Loomis Union will kick off August 13.
According to a recent update, the district says that while, "it is still our intention to allow families the ability to have their children return to seat-based instruction…it appears that state and local officials may not support this effort."
LOOP, the online instruction program for Loomis Union School District [LUSD] students, begins in August. The district will provide LOOP as an option throughout the school year, even when seat-based instruction begins.
Newcastle Elementary School District
Newcastle Elementary has announced an August return to school, but no specific date has been made public. However, the district will be moving forward with online learning programs.
A July 23 school board meeting will reveal more details for families. A link to the Zoom meeting will be provided on the district website.
Placer Hills Union School District
The district has set a start date for August 20 for the first day of classes, and virtual classes will be the norm until at least the end of October. Placer Hills Union is aiming for in-person instruction in November.
For now, online instruction is being developed that will work out the kinks of spring and summer virtual classes. "Throughout the summer, our district staff have been meeting and planning and reviewing the feedback we have received regarding the spring “crisis teaching” that took place," Placer Hills Union said in a statement. "We recognize that it was not the product we wanted to deliver to our families. You can expect rigorous teaching and learning as we begin in August."
Placer Union High School District
Placer Union High School District [PUHSD] released a statement on whether or not school would be reopening for full distance learning on August 12, the first day of school.
"If Placer County schools begin ‘20-21 with distance learning due to Placer and State health guidance, Placer Union will provide live-stream instruction following our bell schedule," PUHSD said.
The district is planning to return for in-person instruction based on these protocols.
The 'Learn@School' option will provide face-to-face instruction four days of the week, with Wednesday off to allow "a mid-week break from face-to-face instruction with live interaction."
The Learn@Home option is also available, which allows students to receive instruction live-streamed from their teachers at their scheduled class times. This means at-home students have the same bell schedule as those learning on campus.
Rocklin Unified School District
First day of class is August 12 for Rocklin Unified School District [RUSD]
RUSD Board of Trustees voted unanimously for a partial return to campus beginning the 2020-2021. RUSD will also offer a fully online option called Rocklin Virtual Campus (RVC).
However, with the governor's new guidance on reopening schools, this plan could change.
"If Placer County remains on the California County Monitoring List on July 30, the 2020-2021 school year starting on August 12 will begin with distance learning," RUSD said in its more recent update.
Roseville City School District
Roseville City School District [RCSD] will begin the 2020-21 school year on August 6 with a full distance learning model.
The district says that this means the Champions Academy will no longer be able to move forward.
"The original plan was to staff the Champions Academy with Roseville City School District teachers who were not able to teach in-person due to underlying health conditions or caring for an at-risk family member," RCSD said in a statement. However, with the need for all students to do distance learning, there is no longer a need for the Champions Academy.
The district adds that it will further communicate with families for the start of the new school year.
Roseville Joint Union High School District
Roseville Joint Union High School District [RJUHSD] will begin the new school year on August 10 with online education.
The district details some examples for the new program:
- Counseling, wellness and support programs that are more fully developed for a distance learning model
- Prescribed times for all class meetings, grading practices that mirror a traditional learning environment
- Assigned support opportunities for students who need additional support
- Increased training for teachers that build on previous knowledge incorporating multimedia, group learning for students and prescribed collaboration time for teachers.
The distance learning option (RJUHSD Virtual Learning Academy - RVLA) will no longer be available at this time, since all students will be distance learning.
Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District
According to the latest updates from Tahoe-Truckee Unified [TTU], the district has not made a decision as to whether to pursue online or in-person education.
"Placer County was placed on the California County Monitoring List on July 9 and remains there as of today, July 17. If we were starting school in August, all Placer County schools would be unable to open to in-person learning and would resume the 2020-2021 school year in Distance Learning until we are off the watch list," TTU said.
With a start date of September 1, TTU is waiting until August 5 to reveal a finalized plan for reopening.
Western Placer Unified School District
Western Placer Unified School District [WPUSD] will begin school on August 20, but has not yet confirmed if it will be offering on-campus instruction. The district provides this guide for reopening.
WPUSD's distance education program is absolutely set.
The district says the program "will be very different than our program at the end of last school year," and that parents do not need to "go it alone" if they chose to homeschool.
Parents will be able to choose a program based on options the week of July 27, 2020.
Chapter three: Stanislaus County
County-wide guidance: Like in Sacramento County, the Stanislaus Office of Education brought county superintendents together with Stanislaus County Public Health [SCPH] to determine the best learning model would be for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year amid the coronavirus.
SCPH ultimately determined:
- Schools should open in August with a Distance Learning Model
- All conditioning for fall sports are suspended until further notice
- Extracurricular activities (i.e., band, sports, theater/drama, etc.) are also suspended until further notice
The county is still working "diligently and collaboratively towards a prompt and safe reopening of schools."
Ceres Unified School District
Reopening on August 12, the district with be using a distance learning model until schools are allowed to return to face-to-face learning county-wide. Though the district has not released specific plans for its virtual classrooms, parents and staff can submit questions about the program and find answers here.
Chatom Union School District
Chatom Union School District [CUSD] set its first day of school for August 12. CUSD is creating a reopening plan, but no further information has been released at this time.
Denair Unified School District
For DUSD's first day of school, August 12, students will be distance learning and campuses will be closed.
Denair Unified School District [DUSD] initially outlined 3 plans for the upcoming school year, Plan A being face-to-face learning 5 days a week.
A parent and community information session on what this means will be held on July 21 in English and Spanish.
Empire Union School District
Distance learning will kick off the 2020-21 school year in Empire Union School District [EUSD], starting August 10, the first day of school. The district said in a statement it would "set our in-person reopening protocols aside and implement a robust daily participation distance learning program to reopen the 2020-2021 school year."
EUSD says every student will receive a district-owned HP laptop, and parents should be on the look out for communication from their school principal about this next step.
Gratton School District
Gratton School District [GSD] will begin the school year on August 6 with full distance learning. However, GSD says it is "motivated" to get students back on campus.
"At this point there has not been a date designated from Stanislaus County Public Health for the return to in-person learning however, we will continue to work closely with our local health department to re-open in a safe manner as soon as possible. We are motivated to get our students back on campus when it is safe to do so," GSD said in a letter to families.
Hart-Ransom Union School District
A recent announcement from the district superintendent Matthew Shipley has confirmed that the new school year will begin with distance learning for all students on August 10. However, Shipley says that distance learning in fall will look different from the last few months, with a renewed focus on:
- Attendance
- Participation accountability for all students
- Accountability for assigned schoolwork and assessments
As part of this, grades, progress reports, and report cards will be in effect for the fall semester.
Hickman Community Charter District
Hickman Community Charter District [HCCD] has planned to begin homeschool on August 12, that being its usual start time and program for learning. District superintendent Paul Gardner stated that onsite and vendor classes do pose a risk, however, and further updates on those classes are forthcoming.
Hughson Unified School District
The district will not be able to start the school year with in-person classes on August 12. Distance learning will kick off instead, with an orientation day scheduled for sometime between August 12 and 19 (site administrators will contact parents and guardians with more information).
Hughson Unified also announced that Round Up for Ross Middle School and Hughson High are cancelled, as well as the August 1 graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
Keyes Union School District
The district was allowing students to pre-register for distance learning, which will begin August 12. More opportunities to register will be available in the future.
"Our preferred plan is to open in person five days per week on August 12. This will indeed come with restrictions and measures to support student and staff safety," Keyes Union said in a statement.
Knights Ferry School District
Knights Ferry School District does not have information available at this time on when/how it will be reopening schools.
Modesto City Schools District
All students of Modesto City Schools [MCS] will start the year online on August 10 through either distance learning or the Modesto Virtual Academy. A distance learning survey is available to provide feedback to MCS.
"MCS will be in contact with families to provide more information on next steps and what distance learning will look like for the start of the 2020-2021 school year," the district said in an update.
Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District
Newman-Crows Landing Unified [NCLU] will continue with remote learning through the start of the school year, beginning August 11.
NCLU is also offering long-term independent study for the 2020-21 school year. The program has a set core curriculum standards for each educational level, with Orestimba High School providing course descriptions upon request. Applications are due August 1.
Oakdale Joint Unified School District
Oakdale Joint Unified Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on July 27 to discuss the upcoming distance learning platform in detail and will vote on a resolution reopening schools with the online learning model.
With classes beginning August 6, parents and students will have a little more than a week to prepare for virtual fall semester. The meeting will be webcast live here.
Paradise Elementary School District
Paradise Elementary School District [PESD] hopes to have some in-person learning for the start of the school year. The district is not moving classes completely online, but rather is planning for a "hybrid, or modified schedule," if unable to fully open. PESD has pushed back its start date to September 8 to ensure the safety of students and staff as coronavirus numbers in Stanislaus County continue to rise. Distance learning will still be in place for families who prefer to keep their children at home.
Parents and guardians should be on the lookout for more information on technology, such as laptops and internet access for distance learners, which will be sent home.
Patterson Joint Unified School District
Patterson Joint Unified [PJU] provided an update for the start of school, now postponed until September 8. A "school reopening mailer" has been sent to all families with more information.
"We hope that by this time, schools in Stanislaus County will be able to reopen at full capacity," the district said in a statement.
If unable to open fully, PJU is exploring distance learning and a hybrid model of instruction.
The link to an informational WebEx meeting set for July 22 has been added to PeachJar communication and will help provide further insight into what these changes mean for PJU families.
Riverbank Unified School District
The district informed the Riverbank community recently that instruction would be in the form of distance learning.
Families previously faced a July 17 deadline to enroll in Riverbank Unified's virtual instruction program if they did not wish to pursue in-person classes. Though the district has not released details on a finalized plan, August 6 remains the start date for all schools.
Roberts Ferry School District
Roberts Ferry School District [RFSD] stated in a June 12 announcement its intention to start school as scheduled on August 5. RFSD also plans to keep its afterschool program in place at this time.
"Our current plan is to start with all students with new rules in place to protect against COVID-19," said RFSD superintendent Bob Loretelli.
However, no updates have been given since Gov. Newsom announced new guidelines for reopening schools.
Salida Union School District
With a start date of August 12, Salida Union School District will begin the school year with full distance learning.
"SUSD continues to remain focused on protecting the health and safety of our students, parents, and staff," the district said in a statement. "In the future, once State and Public Health Officials begin to identify a downward trend in hospitalizations and confirmed cases of COVID infections, schools may start to reopen in a phased approach."
SUSD is in the process of setting up individual meetings with parents/guardians and students to provide more information and address any questions/concerns.
Shiloh School District
Shiloh School District has not provided information on schools reopening.
Stanislaus Union School District
Beginning August 10, the district will start the new school year with full distance learning. The district says Phase 2, in which family cohorts can return to campus one to two days a week and participate in distance learning, will move forward under the direction of Stanislaus County Health Services.
In anticipation of students returning to campus in the future, Stanislaus Union School District has provided a guide on school year planning amid the coronavirus.
Some of the ideas for on-campus instruction that the guide touches on include:
- Staggered lunches, recesses, and other transitioned times as needed.
- No large gatherings such as assemblies and dances.
- When feasible, identifying a sick room for students who are not feeling well to minimize contact with others until they are able to go home.
Sylvan Union School District
Sylvan Union School District [SUSD] will begin classes on August 10 with a full distance learning model. Registration information is available here. A community forum on July 28 will provide more insight into SUSD's online learning program; families will receive more information on how to participate shortly.
SUSD will be providing education through SeLECT, Sylvan ELearning - Experiences Connected through Technology. Also, students in grades 2-8 will be issued a device to complete online classes. The district is still working to ensure that students have access to the internet during this time, and is looking to provide outdoor access points in every school parking lot, in addition to a limited supply of mobile hotspots.
Turlock Unified School District
Turlock Unified will now be moving forward with a full distance learning program due to new state directives. The first day of school is August 12.
For those families interested, the district is also offering a hybrid independent learning model which includes:
- Scheduled interactions with the teacher at school and through technology while students learn at home
- Social-emotional supports
- TUSD's standards-based, adopted curriculum
- Student engagement through teacher mentoring and interactive technology
- Targeted intervention and enrichment
- Supplemental digital support for academic and social-emotional learning.
Families can still switch from a hybrid model to a full distance learning model but may find it useful to consult these learning model considerations to determine their next steps.
Valley Home Joint School District
August 5 is the first day of school for students in this district. Though Valley Home Joint School District [VHJSD] is committed to getting students back on campus, the district is prepared to go fully digital for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. VHJSD will have a scheduled board meeting on July 21 to vote on a resolution to move forward with a distance learning education model.
Waterford Unified School District
Staff and students will start the school year on August 11 in Waterford Unified with remote learning. The district clarifies that this means "students will mainly receive instruction and assignments online, with limited face-to-face in-person contact with teachers."
In the meantime, Waterford Unified has developed two choices for student instruction once on-campus instruction is allowed.
Families can either opt for traditional education—a phased approach to in-person classes, smaller class sizes, and some assignments and tests completed at home—or independent studies—a full-semester commitment to learning at home and regular meetings with teachers.
Chapter four: San Joaquin County
As one of the counties on the governor's monitoring list, San Joaquin County is recommending 100% distance learning programs for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. The county's 2020-21 school year planning guide outlines some of the ways schools may prepare for reopening while maintaining the health and safety of staff and students.
"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to reopening schools. This new guidance allows school districts, charter schools, private schools, and SJCOE programs to take the next step toward meeting the challenge of providing a quality education to students in a way that is safe for students, staff, families, and the community," said San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools James Mousalimas in a statement.
Banta Elementary School District
August 11 is the first day of school at Banta Elementary, and the district is starting school online. Despite previously planning on some in-person classes, the district switched to online in light of countywide guidance and the governor's guidelines on reopening schools.
The school district is also planning to provide devices and textbooks for all students in grades K through 8. More details are to come soon, but in the meantime, parents can fill out a school year planning survey.
As the district transitions into future in-person learning, a homeschooling option was made available for parents to homeschool their children for the whole school year, while still allowing students to participate in all programs the school offers.
This includes:
- Fieldtrips
- Sports
- Special events, including learning and working in the new agricultural center/farm.
The new Banta Charter School will operate this program, so students will be enrolled in the Banta Elementary School District.
Escalon Unified School District
The district is still planning for an August 12 reopening, but will begin the school year with distance learning. Escalon Unified says that online-only classes will likely be in place until at least the end of August. The district is still working on a final plan, and parents and community members will be notified as soon as it is complete.
Jefferson Elementary School District
School begins on August 11 with 100% distance learning at Jefferson Elementary.
"The district will continue planning for a return to in-person learning during the 2020-21 academic year, as soon as public health conditions allow. When that becomes possible we will allow parents to make a choice whether to return their students to in-person learning or remain in Distance Learning," Jefferson Elementary said in a statement.
Once the county allows for in-person instruction, the district says it will likely turn to a hybrid learning model, with students attending on-campus class two shortened days of the week and engaging with distance learning the other three weekdays.
Lammersville Unified School District
The first day of school for Lammersville Unified School District [LUSD] is August 13, and the district is doing full distance learning program. The Lammersville Virtual Learning Academy [LVLA] is still accepting applications through July 24. LVLA is a full-year commitment to distance learning for 2020-21.
For families who chose not to register for LVLA, students will automatically be switched to a hybrid school model when it is safe to reopen.
LUSD's hybrid model will include on-campus classes two days per week with an A/B schedule and 3 days per week at home with distance learning.
Lincoln Unified School District
August 6 is the first day of school at Lincoln Unified, which will begin the school year 100% online. Each student, regardless of grade, will need to access their instruction remotely.
The district says that each grade student in TK-6 will be assigned a teacher who will guide them through distance learning and in-person classes, once it is deemed safe to go back on campus. All students grades 7 through 12 will receive a course schedule that will also be followed during distance learning and upon return to school.
Linden Unified School District
Linden Unified recently announced that the first day of class, August 7, will kick off with remote learning. The district is putting forth its 100% distance learning model.
The district said in a statement that with this change, the home-study model many families requested is no longer needed, so Linden Unified will review all requests once hybrid learning in back on the table.
Lodi Unified School District
Though school starts on August 3, students will not be heading back to campus at Lodi Unified. All returning students have automatically been enrolled in distance learning for the start of the new school year.
According to a statement from the district, individual school sites will contact families with class and teacher assignments.
Looking ahead, Lodi Unified will either move to a hybrid model in which students are at the school sites some days of the week, or will move to a full return to campus five days a week.
Manteca Unified School District
Manteca Unified School District [MUSD] has outlined several models for learning when it comes time to return to school, set for August 8.
However, the administration announced it will be moving forward with 100% distance learning based on the recommendation from the county. MUSD does acknowledge that these plans will most likely "change and evolve" as the first day of school approaches.
Superintendent Clark Burke released a statement saying, "Our purpose continues to be clear, the crisis learning response from this past spring will not be our 'Return to School' 100% Off-Campus learning model. We are consulting with our teaching representative group to solidify schedules and programs."
New Hope Elementary School District
New Hope Elementary School District has not provided updates on reopening.
New Jerusalem Elementary School District
In a recent family letter, New Jerusalem Elementary announced that it would be starting the new school year with full distance learning for all district schools. Start dates vary per school:
Delta Charter Elementary, Delta Charter High School, New Jerusalem Elementary, Delta Bridges
- Students begin Academic Year 2020-2021 on August 17
Delta Home
- Students begin Academic Year 2020-2021 on August 12
DCO and Keys
- Students begin Academic Year 2020-2021 on August 5
Oak View Union Elementary School District
School will begin on September 1 in this district.
In the most recent update from Oak View Union Elementary, the district plans to have in-person instruction with safety protocols in place for staff and students. This may change with new guidance from the county.
The district will also provide a guide for the safe reopening of schools, which will be available on August 10 on its website.
Ripon Unified School District
Ripon Unified will still hold the first day of the new school year on August 12 but will be implementing a full distance learning model until at least September 4.
District Superintendent Ziggy Robeson said in a statement, "New requirements are in place for providing distance learning including the amount of contact with students regarding instructional time and attendance procedures. We have also been working to refine a blended learning plan in the event we are able to quickly transition back to class with a limited number of students in order to maintain social distancing guidelines, as well as other safety protocols"
Stockton Unified School District
The first day of school for Stockton Unified School District [SUSD] will be August 3 with full distance learning. The district plans to return to in-person learning during the school year as soon as the county gives the green light.
"As in the spring, the District is prepared to support student instruction with distance learning, technology, and meal service. Additional information surrounding the logistics will be released in the coming weeks. Moreover, we are prepared to support the mental health and wellness of our students and staff," SUSD said.
A special board meeting will be held July 21 to provide more details.
Tracy Unified School District
Reopening August 11, Tracy Unified will continue to develop a "robust" distance learning program for the 2020-21 school year until able to return to on-campus instruction.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to take a technology access survey by July 22, which will help the district better serve the needs of local families.
Chapter five: Yolo County
The Yolo County Office of Education [YCOE] recently updated the community on plans for reopening schools.
"We are specifically planning for multiple fall reopening scenarios that will be informed by evolving California and Yolo County Shelter and Place orders, research, and examples from other school districts," the county said in a statement. "These scenarios range from a full in-person opening to full distance learning, and many iterations in between (hybrid models). At the forefront of our planning efforts are: student and staff health and safety, educational access and equity for all students, regular communication with all stakeholders, and compliance with federal, state, and local health orders and guidance from health experts."
YCOE gives these specific dates for the start of the 2020-21 school year calendar:
- Cesar Chavez Community School–August 12
- Early Childhood Education Programs–August 12
- Special Education Programs
- Davis Programs–August 26
- First Steps Infant Program–August 12
- Greengate School–August 12
- West Sacramento Programs–August 12
- Woodland Programs–August 12
Davis Joint Unified School District
Davis Joint Unified [DJU] is restarting school on August 26 with a 100% distance learning model.
The district says in a statement that in the next steps to reopening, the board of education will receive a "detailed presentation" on a phased-in approach to returning to campus. This will be presented at a regular board meeting on July 23.
"The presentation will focus on the restart of school, including details about the phases of returning to in-person instruction, supports for equity and access, schedules and structures for instruction, social-emotional learning supports, health and safety guidelines, and practices to support student engagement and assessment," the district said.
Esparto Unified School District
Esparto Unified will reopen for the first day of class on August 12. Though the district has outlined a reopening plan for on-campus instruction, detailing general safety precautions, health and wellness, and use of facilities, Esparto Unified has not yet announced which model they will pursue for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The reopening plan also touches on distance learning objectives.
In a recent phone survey for the district, 45% of students polled said they would prefer a traditional, on-campus model for instruction. 37% opted for a hybrid model and 18% opted for a distance learning model.
The district says these results and options will be considered at a July 22 board meeting, during which the district will finalize plans for returning to school.
Washington Unified School District
The district announced that it would start the school year on August 12 with full virtual learning.
Washington Unified will follow the state's guidelines for distance learning, including expectations such as:
- Instructional minutes met
- Daily instruction between the classroom teacher and students.
- Standards-aligned lessons with grades
- Access to the internet and technology to engage in daily instruction with their teacher.
The district also states that "The decision for full Virtual Learning is not final for the school year. It is only the beginning to start school. The Board of Trustees and District will ensure readiness to phase into bringing students back on campus as health guidelines safely allow."
Winters Joint Unified School District
School starts on August 12 for students in Winter Joint Unified, which is preparing for a distance learning opening.
The district sets forth these guiding values for the upcoming virtual program: "daily contact with students, robust and challenging curriculum and instruction, and regular assessments to measure student learning."
Woodland Joint Unified School District
Woodland Joint Unified [WJU] will reopen on August 12 with a virtual learning model. The district says in a statement that it has "learned a lot from our experience last March," and that this fall's program "will be vastly improved."
An infographic is available that illustrates a phased-in approach to reopening for on-campus classes in the future.
