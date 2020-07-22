Here's a look at plans for reopening from California school districts

Though many local schools set on an August start to the 2020-21 school year, in-person classes and distance learning will look different.

For on-campus classrooms, the state outlines several practices that will help slow the spread of COVID-19 as people return to the classroom.

Governor Newsom's reopening plan for schools has some guidance on distance learning, which includes:

This could be alarming for some local districts that announced back-to-school start dates in August, as the school districts on this list all reside within a county—Sacramento, Placer, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, or Yolo—that is on the County Monitoring List at this time.

The start to the school year comes with many new guidelines, including restrictions for counties on the California County Monitoring List , which must be off the list for 14 consecutive days before allowed to start in-person instruction.

With new guidance from the state of California and Governor Gavin Newsom on reopening schools, face-to-face instruction will have to wait in some California counties.

Class of 2020 car parades honking in the distance were the dying sounds of the 2019-20 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic , and many educators, parents and students looked to the fall as a time when classes could return to normal.

The school district has set a start date of August 18. The 2020-21 year will start with an online teaching and learning environment, all classes held virtually, though in-person classes were previously scheduled.

A July 16 SJUSD Board of Education meeting provides more details on distance learning and how/when the transition to in-person classes will be determined.

San Juan Unified School District [SJUSD] will return for full distance learning on August 13, with a full update on planning available to families and staff members. SJUSD plans to eventually transition into in-person learning with a modified schedule. Students will have two days a week for on-campus instruction with limited class sizes and 3 days a week of remote learning.

Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD] has outlined a detailed plan for the 2020-21 school year, with multiple phases ready to be put into action as the situation changes. As of now, the district says that it will begin the school year on September 3 with full distance learning. To better the virtual learning program, SCUSD is focused on six principles:

Robla School District is also asking parents to fill out a reopening survey to garner insight on how in-person/distance learning classes should look. The results of this survey have not yet been posted.

Robla has not released its start date or additional information to the public at this time. However, the district does provide a guide to reopening in-person classes safely.

River Delta Unified [RDU] will not be returning to in-person learning on August 7, the first day of school. Instead, they will begin the school year with full distance learning. RDU and the Board of Directors are working to create an effective hybrid cohort model for in-person classes when it is safe to do so.

The district said it will "continue to work with local, state, and federal government guidance to develop a plan so we can transition out of Distance Learning for all when it is appropriate," but that virtual learning "has no estimated time frame" due to the fluidity of coronavirus restrictions.

"Frankly, I come to this with great sadness," Spalding said. "I had hoped to begin the year with some form of in-person instruction, which was why we were pursuing the Blended 50/50 model which had our students on campus two days a week. I still believe that the Blended model will likely be utilized at some point this year as a transitional step back towards normal when conditions improve."

In a special message from Superintendent William Spalding, Galt Joint Union High School District [GJUHSD] announced that it would begin the 2020-21 school year with a full distance learning format.

August 10 will be the first day of class.

Galt Joint Union Elementary School District [GJUESD] said its goal is to safely reopen schools on August 13. According to an FAQ document , the district is developing two learning programs: 1) a daily on campus model and 2) Home School program. GJUESD said the on-campus model would align with Sacramento County Health guidance for social distancing and safety precautions.

August 13 marks the start date for the 2020-21 school year in this district.

The district board approved a modified learning plan that highlights the options that will be available once it is safe to transition into on-campus class:

The district is beginning the school year with a full Distance Learning model. At the same time, FCU will transition students to in-person classes on a staggered basis when it is safe to do so. Those in grades K-5 will be the first to transition, then grades 6-12, while limited in-person education will be available for those in special education, English learning, and similar categories during the distance learning phase, but only to the degree that it is safely done.

The first day of school is August 12 for Folsom Cordova Unified [FCU]

Elverta Joint School District scheduled its first day of classes for August 19. Any new information will be posted here .

On August 3, elementary school tracks B, C and D start with distance learning. High schools, middle schools, and some elementary schools begin on August 13, while elementary school track A begins on August 24.

Elk Grove Unified will be completely online for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Center Joint Unified is reopening August 5 and is going completely virtual . Students will have online classes and independent work.

Students who need to continue quarantine can do full-time distance learning. Additional lessons may be available online, even to on-campus students.

The school district said it would like to reopen on-campus classes at the start of the school year with an alternative calendar based on Sacramento County Public Health guidelines. More details about what this means can be found here .

Arcohe Union has announced it will start school on August 10, but this start date may change as the district is currently requesting families to fill out a start date survey .

Sacramento County's 13 school district superintendents are working closely with health officials to safely provide some form of in-person education. The county states that "school should resume in August/September 2020 with a Distance Learning model." This guidance is based on recommendations from the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, which is also collaborating with school and district officials to bring students back to an in-person classroom environment.

Parents will be able to choose a program based on options the week of July 27, 2020.

The district says the program "will be very different than our program at the end of last school year," and that parents do not need to "go it alone" if they chose to homeschool.

Western Placer Unified School Distric t [WPUSD] will begin school on August 20, but has not yet confirmed if it will be offering on-campus instruction. The district provides this guide for reopening.

With a start date of September 1, TTU is waiting until August 5 to reveal a finalized plan for reopening.

"Placer County was placed on the California County Monitoring List on July 9 and remains there as of today, July 17. If we were starting school in August, all Placer County schools would be unable to open to in-person learning and would resume the 2020-2021 school year in Distance Learning until we are off the watch list," TTU said.

According to the latest updates from Tahoe-Truckee Unified [TTU], the district has not made a decision as to whether to pursue online or in-person education.

The distance learning option (RJUHSD Virtual Learning Academy - RVLA) will no longer be available at this time, since all students will be distance learning.

The district details some examples for the new program:

Roseville Joint Union High School District [RJUHSD] will begin the new school year on August 10 with online education.

The district adds that it will further communicate with families for the start of the new school year.

"The original plan was to staff the Champions Academy with Roseville City School District teachers who were not able to teach in-person due to underlying health conditions or caring for an at-risk family member," RCSD said in a statement . However, with the need for all students to do distance learning, there is no longer a need for the Champions Academy.

The district says that this means the Champions Academy will no longer be able to move forward.

"If Placer County remains on the California County Monitoring List on July 30, the 2020-2021 school year starting on August 12 will begin with distance learning," RUSD said in its more recent update .

However, with the governor's new guidance on reopening schools, this plan could change.

RUSD Board of Trustees voted unanimously for a partial return to campus beginning the 2020-2021. RUSD will also offer a fully online option called Rocklin Virtual Campus (RVC).

The Learn@Home option is also available, which allows students to receive instruction live-streamed from their teachers at their scheduled class times. This means at-home students have the same bell schedule as those learning on campus.

The 'Learn@School' option will provide face-to-face instruction four days of the week, with Wednesday off to allow "a mid-week break from face-to-face instruction with live interaction."

The district is planning to return for in-person instruction based on these protocols .

"If Placer County schools begin ‘20-21 with distance learning due to Placer and State health guidance, Placer Union will provide live-stream instruction following our bell schedule," PUHSD said.

Placer Union High School District [PUHSD] released a statement on whether or not school would be reopening for full distance learning on August 12, the first day of school.

For now, online instruction is being developed that will work out the kinks of spring and summer virtual classes. "Throughout the summer, our district staff have been meeting and planning and reviewing the feedback we have received regarding the spring “crisis teaching” that took place," Placer Hills Union said in a statement . "We recognize that it was not the product we wanted to deliver to our families. You can expect rigorous teaching and learning as we begin in August."

The district has set a start date for August 20 for the first day of classes, and virtual classes will be the norm until at least the end of October. Placer Hills Union is aiming for in-person instruction in November.

A July 23 school board meeting will reveal more details for families. A link to the Zoom meeting will be provided on the district website.

Newcastle Elementary has announced an August return to school, but no specific date has been made public. However, the district will be moving forward with online learning programs.

LOOP, the online instruction program for Loomis Union School District [LUSD] students, begins in August . The district will provide LOOP as an option throughout the school year, even when seat-based instruction begins.

According to a recent update , the district says that while, "it is still our intention to allow families the ability to have their children return to seat-based instruction…it appears that state and local officials may not support this effort."

First day of classes for Loomis Union will kick off August 13.

Families have to fill out a selection form no later than July 23 at 5:00 p.m. to secure the program of their choice.

Parents have the option of sending their kids for in-person classes 5 days a week or having their child learn at home 5 days a week. Both programs are for regular school hours, while after-school programs will be available on a case-by-case basis.

August 20 is the anticipated first day of classes for Foresthill Union School District.

Enrollment is open for Eureka Virtual Academy, available for the 2020-21 school year. A special board meeting on July 20 will provide more details on plans for the next school year, and parents are encouraged to attend to help make an informed decision before the deadline to enroll for virtual classes closes on July 21.

Eureka Union plans to reopen for on-campus instruction in fall and has drafted guidelines , but has not provided a start date.

According to the DCJE website, more information on teacher assignments, distribution of Chromebooks, and instructional materials is coming soon.

However, the district says "distance learning will look much different than it did in the Spring."

As of now, Dry Creek Joint Elementary [DCJE] will start the school year on August 10 with online-only courses through September.

Colfax Elementary recently released a statement that it would not be able to accommodate in-person classes at the start of the school year. Though the district says it has been working on a "rigorous distance learning plan," further details were not provided. The statement also addressed concerns over child care, however Colfax said it does not plan to provide childcare or after school care due to the state's recent health guidance.

August 12 will be the first day of classes online.

The district released guidance on what to expect for on-campus classes, including at home temperature checks and face coverings for all.

Auburn Union is providing both in-person class and complete online instruction for any parent interested. The school district highlights some qualities of the new program, open to new and returning students:

August 12 marks the start of a new school year for this district.

The district is working on a online learning program that is more "robust and interactive" than spring's program. Some highlights of the new program are as follows:

In the meantime, the district has set August 12 as the first day of school.

The district said in a statement , "we are working on coming back 5 days a week and provide some form of Distance Learning," but the details on reopening will not be available until August.

With Governor Newsom's recent guidance on opening schools, Placer County will have to be off the Monitoring List for 14 days before school districts can hold in-person classes.

The county is still in the process of creating multiple plans for the upcoming school year, but ultimately schools will determine how they will implement certain guidelines from state and local health officials.

Chapter three : Stanislaus County

County-wide guidance: Like in Sacramento County, the Stanislaus Office of Education brought county superintendents together with Stanislaus County Public Health [SCPH] to determine the best learning model would be for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year amid the coronavirus.

SCPH ultimately determined:

Schools should open in August with a Distance Learning Model

All conditioning for fall sports are suspended until further notice

Extracurricular activities (i.e., band, sports, theater/drama, etc.) are also suspended until further notice

The county is still working "diligently and collaboratively towards a prompt and safe reopening of schools."

Ceres Unified School District

Reopening on August 12, the district with be using a distance learning model until schools are allowed to return to face-to-face learning county-wide. Though the district has not released specific plans for its virtual classrooms, parents and staff can submit questions about the program and find answers here.

Chatom Union School District

Chatom Union School District [CUSD] set its first day of school for August 12. CUSD is creating a reopening plan, but no further information has been released at this time.

Denair Unified School District

For DUSD's first day of school, August 12, students will be distance learning and campuses will be closed.

Denair Unified School District [DUSD] initially outlined 3 plans for the upcoming school year, Plan A being face-to-face learning 5 days a week.

A parent and community information session on what this means will be held on July 21 in English and Spanish.

Empire Union School District

Distance learning will kick off the 2020-21 school year in Empire Union School District [EUSD], starting August 10, the first day of school. The district said in a statement it would "set our in-person reopening protocols aside and implement a robust daily participation distance learning program to reopen the 2020-2021 school year."

EUSD says every student will receive a district-owned HP laptop, and parents should be on the look out for communication from their school principal about this next step.

Gratton School District

Gratton School District [GSD] will begin the school year on August 6 with full distance learning. However, GSD says it is "motivated" to get students back on campus.

"At this point there has not been a date designated from Stanislaus County Public Health for the return to in-person learning however, we will continue to work closely with our local health department to re-open in a safe manner as soon as possible. We are motivated to get our students back on campus when it is safe to do so," GSD said in a letter to families.

Hart-Ransom Union School District

A recent announcement from the district superintendent Matthew Shipley has confirmed that the new school year will begin with distance learning for all students on August 10. However, Shipley says that distance learning in fall will look different from the last few months, with a renewed focus on:

Attendance

Participation accountability for all students

Accountability for assigned schoolwork and assessments

As part of this, grades, progress reports, and report cards will be in effect for the fall semester.

Hickman Community Charter District

Hickman Community Charter District [HCCD] has planned to begin homeschool on August 12, that being its usual start time and program for learning. District superintendent Paul Gardner stated that onsite and vendor classes do pose a risk, however, and further updates on those classes are forthcoming.

Hughson Unified School District

The district will not be able to start the school year with in-person classes on August 12. Distance learning will kick off instead, with an orientation day scheduled for sometime between August 12 and 19 (site administrators will contact parents and guardians with more information).

Hughson Unified also announced that Round Up for Ross Middle School and Hughson High are cancelled, as well as the August 1 graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Keyes Union School District

The district was allowing students to pre-register for distance learning, which will begin August 12. More opportunities to register will be available in the future.

"Our preferred plan is to open in person five days per week on August 12. This will indeed come with restrictions and measures to support student and staff safety," Keyes Union said in a statement.

Knights Ferry School District

Knights Ferry School District does not have information available at this time on when/how it will be reopening schools.

Modesto City Schools District

All students of Modesto City Schools [MCS] will start the year online on August 10 through either distance learning or the Modesto Virtual Academy. A distance learning survey is available to provide feedback to MCS.

"MCS will be in contact with families to provide more information on next steps and what distance learning will look like for the start of the 2020-2021 school year," the district said in an update.

Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District

Newman-Crows Landing Unified [NCLU] will continue with remote learning through the start of the school year, beginning August 11.

NCLU is also offering long-term independent study for the 2020-21 school year. The program has a set core curriculum standards for each educational level, with Orestimba High School providing course descriptions upon request. Applications are due August 1.

Oakdale Joint Unified School District

Oakdale Joint Unified Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on July 27 to discuss the upcoming distance learning platform in detail and will vote on a resolution reopening schools with the online learning model.

With classes beginning August 6, parents and students will have a little more than a week to prepare for virtual fall semester. The meeting will be webcast live here.

Paradise Elementary School District

Paradise Elementary School District [PESD] hopes to have some in-person learning for the start of the school year. The district is not moving classes completely online, but rather is planning for a "hybrid, or modified schedule," if unable to fully open. PESD has pushed back its start date to September 8 to ensure the safety of students and staff as coronavirus numbers in Stanislaus County continue to rise. Distance learning will still be in place for families who prefer to keep their children at home.

Parents and guardians should be on the lookout for more information on technology, such as laptops and internet access for distance learners, which will be sent home.

Patterson Joint Unified School District

Patterson Joint Unified [PJU] provided an update for the start of school, now postponed until September 8. A "school reopening mailer" has been sent to all families with more information.

"We hope that by this time, schools in Stanislaus County will be able to reopen at full capacity," the district said in a statement.

If unable to open fully, PJU is exploring distance learning and a hybrid model of instruction.

The link to an informational WebEx meeting set for July 22 has been added to PeachJar communication and will help provide further insight into what these changes mean for PJU families.

Riverbank Unified School District

The district informed the Riverbank community recently that instruction would be in the form of distance learning.

Families previously faced a July 17 deadline to enroll in Riverbank Unified's virtual instruction program if they did not wish to pursue in-person classes. Though the district has not released details on a finalized plan, August 6 remains the start date for all schools.

Roberts Ferry School District

Roberts Ferry School District [RFSD] stated in a June 12 announcement its intention to start school as scheduled on August 5. RFSD also plans to keep its afterschool program in place at this time.

"Our current plan is to start with all students with new rules in place to protect against COVID-19," said RFSD superintendent Bob Loretelli.

However, no updates have been given since Gov. Newsom announced new guidelines for reopening schools.

Salida Union School District

With a start date of August 12, Salida Union School District will begin the school year with full distance learning.

"SUSD continues to remain focused on protecting the health and safety of our students, parents, and staff," the district said in a statement. "In the future, once State and Public Health Officials begin to identify a downward trend in hospitalizations and confirmed cases of COVID infections, schools may start to reopen in a phased approach."

SUSD is in the process of setting up individual meetings with parents/guardians and students to provide more information and address any questions/concerns.

Shiloh School District

Shiloh School District has not provided information on schools reopening.

Stanislaus Union School District

Beginning August 10, the district will start the new school year with full distance learning. The district says Phase 2, in which family cohorts can return to campus one to two days a week and participate in distance learning, will move forward under the direction of Stanislaus County Health Services.

In anticipation of students returning to campus in the future, Stanislaus Union School District has provided a guide on school year planning amid the coronavirus.

Some of the ideas for on-campus instruction that the guide touches on include:

Staggered lunches, recesses, and other transitioned times as needed.

No large gatherings such as assemblies and dances.

When feasible, identifying a sick room for students who are not feeling well to minimize contact with others until they are able to go home.

Sylvan Union School District

Sylvan Union School District [SUSD] will begin classes on August 10 with a full distance learning model. Registration information is available here. A community forum on July 28 will provide more insight into SUSD's online learning program; families will receive more information on how to participate shortly.

SUSD will be providing education through SeLECT, Sylvan ELearning - Experiences Connected through Technology. Also, students in grades 2-8 will be issued a device to complete online classes. The district is still working to ensure that students have access to the internet during this time, and is looking to provide outdoor access points in every school parking lot, in addition to a limited supply of mobile hotspots.

Turlock Unified School District

Turlock Unified will now be moving forward with a full distance learning program due to new state directives. The first day of school is August 12.

For those families interested, the district is also offering a hybrid independent learning model which includes:

Scheduled interactions with the teacher at school and through technology while students learn at home

Social-emotional supports

TUSD's standards-based, adopted curriculum

Student engagement through teacher mentoring and interactive technology

Targeted intervention and enrichment

Supplemental digital support for academic and social-emotional learning.

Families can still switch from a hybrid model to a full distance learning model but may find it useful to consult these learning model considerations to determine their next steps.

ICYMI TUSD will be holding TWO Virtual Community Forums hosted by Superintendent Dana Trevethan and members of our Ed Services team! Stay tuned for more information on how to access forum via Zoom but SAVE THE DATE. ✏️ #TUSD pic.twitter.com/7V9f3eCqSg — Turlock USD (@TurlockUSD) July 20, 2020

Valley Home Joint School District

August 5 is the first day of school for students in this district. Though Valley Home Joint School District [VHJSD] is committed to getting students back on campus, the district is prepared to go fully digital for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. VHJSD will have a scheduled board meeting on July 21 to vote on a resolution to move forward with a distance learning education model.

Waterford Unified School District

Staff and students will start the school year on August 11 in Waterford Unified with remote learning. The district clarifies that this means "students will mainly receive instruction and assignments online, with limited face-to-face in-person contact with teachers."

In the meantime, Waterford Unified has developed two choices for student instruction once on-campus instruction is allowed.