x
Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Local News

LIST: Schools closed, delayed switching to distance learning due to weather in Northern California

Here's which schools are experiencing delays or closures on Monday, March 15 due to snow and weather.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The winter weather continues in Northern California with some much needed rain for the Sacramento Valley and snow in the Sierras. 

With another cold weather system moving into the area, chilly temperatures and low snow are expected to start the new work week. 

This means some schools are once again closed, have a delayed start time, or are pivoting to distance learning due to the weather. 

Rain and snow will become heavier Sunday night through early Monday. Snow level will drop to 2,500 to 3,000 feet early Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect above 3,000 feet and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect near Lake Level in the Sierra through 5 p.m. Monday. As much as 24 inches of snow is possible for the higher Sierra elevations.

Here is which schools are closed, which are delayed, and which are pivoting to distance learning on March 15 due to weather in Northern California:

Closed 

Delayed

Distance Learning

READ MORE:

This week's rain comes as welcome after state water authorities say California will likely face a critically dry year with much less runoff from the Sierra Nevada snowpack than normal and reservoirs that already are showing the impact of winter precipitation that is well below average. 

WATCH MORE: Sacramento County expects to move to red tier again Tuesday