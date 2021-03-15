LIST: Schools closed, delayed switching to distance learning due to weather in Northern California

Here's which schools are experiencing delays or closures on Monday, March 15 due to snow and weather.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The winter weather continues in Northern California with some much needed rain for the Sacramento Valley and snow in the Sierras.

With another cold weather system moving into the area, chilly temperatures and low snow are expected to start the new work week.

This means some schools are once again closed, have a delayed start time, or are pivoting to distance learning due to the weather.

Rain and snow will become heavier Sunday night through early Monday. Snow level will drop to 2,500 to 3,000 feet early Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect above 3,000 feet and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect near Lake Level in the Sierra through 5 p.m. Monday. As much as 24 inches of snow is possible for the higher Sierra elevations.

winter weather returns to the sierra with snow level dropping into the foothills. travel delays expected. #wxforce10 @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/T1dTwkNp2U — Monica Woods (@10MonicaWoods) March 15, 2021

Here is which schools are closed, which are delayed, and which are pivoting to distance learning on March 15 due to weather in Northern California:

Closed

Pioneer Union School District will be closed due to snow.

Delayed

Curtis Creek School is on a 1 hour delay. School will start at 9:15 a.m.

Distance Learning

Gold Oak Union School District in Placerville is closed to in-person instruction due to snow. Remote instruction continues.

Snow day announced for both the Silver Fork and Pollock Pines Elementary school districts in Pollock Pines. Students are to do remote learning.

READ MORE:

This week's rain comes as welcome after state water authorities say California will likely face a critically dry year with much less runoff from the Sierra Nevada snowpack than normal and reservoirs that already are showing the impact of winter precipitation that is well below average.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9