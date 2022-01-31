BURLINGTON, N.C. — What's in one Burlington garage opens the door to a lot of questions. Like who would own a replica of the van from the iconic CBS show Scooby-Doo?



"Everybody calls me Shaggy," said Kevin Allen Coombs. "Before I grew my beard out completely it was kept to where I looked like him. And I pretty much dressed like Shaggy off the Scooby-Doo movie, so when I would drive around in the van, I would be recognized as shaggy."



Or what would motivate them to buy it in the first place? Shaggy served 18 months in Kuwait and Iraq. When he came back with PTSD, he wanted a fun project to keep his mind occupied.



"If you sit around and you have to time to think all the time, that's all you do is sit around and think. It's never good to be inside your head for too long," he said.



So when he bought the van 15 years ago, he hoped taking it around town would cheer him up and others.



"I loved the cartoons when I was a kid," Shaggy said. "I know just about everybody likes Scooby-Doo."



But the real mystery is why would Shaggy want to sell this gem. He posted it on Facebook marketplace over the weekend.