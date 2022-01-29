Four individuals were arrested and charged with felony vandalism for derailing their gondola, causing the ride to stop.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Passengers on the San Diego Zoo's Skyfari gondola were stuck on the ride for hours Saturday, but eventually all patrons safely exited the ride on their own after it began moving again.

The San Diego Zoo confirmed to CBS 8 that approximately 100 people on the ride were stuck in the air for a little more than two hours while emergency crews evacuated the gondolas.

SDPD confirmed to CBS 8 that four adults ages 20-24 were arrested for felony vandalism. The four individuals were arrested for rocking the gondolas so hard back and forth that it came off the track, which automatically shut down 28 gondolas.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

At 4:30, the fire department tweeted that the ride was unstuck and passengers had all safely departed, adding that "some may need medical evaluation."

SDFD crews at the Zoo assisting patrons who were stuck on the Skyfari ride for about an hour. Now unstuck & patrons safely exiting gondolas on their own. Some may need medical eval. SDFD crews remaining until all are on the ground.

The Skyfari gondola includes 80 chairs that take people on a 20-minute ride. Fire crews remained at the zoo until all passengers were safely on the ground.