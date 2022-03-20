Sometimes, we never know where our shift will take us. Officer Gonzales was patrolling Fiesta Island when he saw a group with a large bonfire that was unsafe. He saw they were playing music and singing when he approached the group. Officer Gonzales took a couple of minutes out of his day to bond with the group and show off his accordion skills. After some smiles and memories made, the group agreed to control the bonfire. Have you ever seen an officer play the accordion?