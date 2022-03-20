SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Department officer is going viral after he stunned a group at a bonfire with his accordion skills.
Officer Gary Gonzales with the SDPD was on duty on Fiesta Island when he saw a group gathered around a bonfire.
The group was gathered around the fire, enjoying the last night of spring and playing music.
Gonzales informed the group that the bonfire wasn’t safe. But before he left, Gonzales showed off his accordion skills and began playing a song with them.
Since the SDPD uploaded the video, it’s gained over 650,000 views on TikTok and is going viral on the department’s social media platforms.
SDPD says after the song and fun was over, the group agreed to gaining better control of the bonfire.
The SDPD says this is an example of officers engaging directly with the community.