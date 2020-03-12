San Diego State students fight back against school's decision to cancel spring break

"It's the mental health part. It's not the vacation part," said sophomore Megan Allphin.

SAN DIEGO — A handful of SDSU students protested at the school Wednesday against the school's decision to cancel spring break.

On Tuesday, the San Diego State University senate voted in favor of cancelling the traditional nine-day holiday and instead replaced it with four rest and recovery days sprinkled throughout the semester, as well as a fifth day off for Caesar Chavez Day.

Following research and consultation, and in alignment with the San Diego County health agency, the University Senate approved spreading out the five-day spring recess normally scheduled for mid-March and to introduce four rest and recovery days over the course of the semester. — San Diego State University (@SDSU) December 2, 2020

"We're not ok with this," said sophomore Megan Allphin.

She was among the few protestors who gathered at SDSU. She was also among the hundreds of students who attended Tuesday night's meeting via Zoom.

"During the university senate meeting yesterday, a lot of us were blatantly ignored and didn't have a chance to speak up for our beliefs," she said.

"It's the mental health part, it's not the vacation part," she added.

A change.org petition titled "Bring Back Spring Break SDSU" has gathered thousands of signatures.

However, SDSU and the county's public health officer argue this is a matter of safety. Dr. Wilma Wooten sent a letter to the school supporting the modified holiday.

Wooten wrote, "Avoiding the 9-day class gap is a proactive approach to protect our communities from preventable outbreaks."

SDSU is just one of several schools across the country that have cancelled spring break. School officials have said its an effort to reduce travel by the student body that could result in more COVID-19 cases.

"So people are going to travel no matter [what]," said another sophomore named Kamron. "If you have online classes, you can go to Hawaii and do your classes."

"I think people will do whatever they want," said Allphin. "Students will do whatever they want regardless."

News 8 reached out to SDSU, but were told no one was available to comment on Wednesday.