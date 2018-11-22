PARADISE, Calif. - Camp Fire search efforts continue in Paradise and Magalia, 13 days after the fire ripped through Butte County. It started Nov. 8, leveling Paradise and destroying more than 18,000 structures.

On Tuesday the Butte County Sheriff Search and Rescue team took to Facebook to recognize several important team members - K9s and their handlers.

"Our K9 Spinner and K9 Eris have been hard at work through out the #campfire and are currently on rest days but rest assured they will be back to work very soon!" the post reads.

The Camp Fire is now the deadliest fire in California State history. In the latest update, Cal Fire said the fire is at 153,336 acres and 85 percent contained. Eighty-three deaths have been confirmed and officials continue to urge family members of those missing to submit DNA to assist with identification.

