WILSEYVILLE, Calif. — Months after a Calaveras County veteran went missing, sheriff's department authorities are continuing to investigate his disappearance.

Shannon David Scott has been missing since late Aug. 2018. Authorities with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Department say that Scott left for a medical appointment at the Sacramento Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center on the day he disappeared and had left the Wilseyville area on Aug. 29 around 11 a.m.

Despite his departure, Scott never arrived to his 1:30 p.m. appointment.

A couple of days later, a family member reported Scott as missing on Aug. 31 2018 around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies investigated, issued a Silver Alert, did a search of Scott’s home, an aerial search of his travel path, and investigated the latest activity and location of Scott’s phone.

Results from the cell phone provider indicated that the last activity was in the Sloughhouse area of Jackson Highway on Aug. 30, 2018 around 3 p.m.

Detectives also confirmed that Scott’s vehicle was identified travelling northbound on Sunrise Boulevard in Sacramento county from Jackson Highway around 12:12 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2018.

The sheriff’s office is seeking help from anyone who may have seen the vehicle traveling in the area of Jackson Highway, Sunrise Boulevard, or Calaveras county on or around Aug. 29, 2018.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Those with information can call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500, and anonymous tips can be left at 209-754-6030.

Vehicle description at time of disappearance:

White 2014 Fiat with two doors

Distinctive Purple Heart plates with ID number 9038PH at time of disappeance

USMC white sticker in the rear window at time of disappeance

Scott’s description:

About 6 feet tall, 170 pounds

Blue eyes and possibly bald or blond hair

Four tattoos: a dragon on his right forearm, red rose on his left forearm, Pegasus on his right bicep, Kentucky flag on his left bicep.

Believed to have last been wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts, and brown shoes

Scott may have appeared unsteady on his feet and may have had a cane

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Department, it was reported that he was unable to walk more than a few feet without assistance

