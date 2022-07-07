'I'm coming out here every day': Search continues for teen after truck crashes into Putah Creek

Recovery crews have been scouring the area around Putah Creek since the crash around midnight Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINTERS, Calif. — The search for a missing teen in Solano County is entering its fifth day after a truck was found in Putah Creek near Winters over the weekend.

Recovery crews have been scouring the area since the crash around midnight Sunday.

Officials say they got to the scene and found a truck in the water and an 18-year-old man clinging to shoreline calling for help. He told officials 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros was still in the truck.

Divers attempted a rescue but couldn’t reach the vehicle. By the time it was pulled out of the water, no one was inside.

"I would honestly consider him almost like a brother to me,” said Pedro Garcia.

Garcia has known the victim for as long as he can remember. They started school together, played soccer through the years, and graduated from Winters High School last month.

Eduaro Fierro, known to loved ones as ‘Efi,’ planned to go to college at Sacramento State and is described as having a positive and energetic soul.

"He was such a caring and loving and loyal person,” said Garcia.

As officials and the tight-knit group of friends continue the search, they've placed a photo on the tree struck in the crash as they hope for answers.

"Efi's the type of person that would never give up and so I have faith and I have hope that he was going to be OK and I still do. That's why I'm coming out here every day looking for him,” said Garcia.

Friends and family members are looking to expand the search area when they gather to look over the weekend.

As for the investigation into the crash, CHP told ABC10 the truck belonged to the father of the survivor, who told police Fierro was driving.

WATCH ALSO: Who killed Heather Hibbs in Solano County | Unsolved California