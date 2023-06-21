x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Search continues for missing swimmer at New Melones Lake

Deputies said the man was a 39-year-old from Europe who was visiting family in the area.

More Videos

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are still searching for a man who went missing in New Melones Lake.

The man was a 39-year-old from Europe, who the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said was visiting family in the area. The drowning was reported around 5 p.m. June 14.

Authorities responded to the area to aid in the search. Deputies have leveraging their dive team, special techniques and equipment to search the waters.

According to the sheriff's office, the man used an onboard slide to enter the lake from a boat and drifted away. When he tried to return to the boat, he got fatigued and had difficulty swimming before disappearing into the water.

Search efforts for the man are ongoing.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Man taken by American River was in US seeking a better life

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out