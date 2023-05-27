Butte County officials search for person in Feather River

Officials are at Head Dam on the West Branch of the river.

MAGALIA, Calif. — Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and Swiftwater and Technical Rescue teams are searching for a person who was reported to be in Feather River Saturday afternoon.

Officials are at Head Dam on the West Branch of the river, according to Cal Fire.

The search comes during Memorial Day weekend where many people are heading to waterways to enjoy the weather and the three day weekend.

However, officials all across the state have been warning people to stay out of the water due to increased depths and speed, lower temperature and general safety concerns.

No additional information is available at this time.

Swiftwater and Technical Rescue teams, along with Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, are at the Head Dam on the West Branch of the Feather River. Reports of a person in the water. Attempting to locate. #FlumeIncident pic.twitter.com/2aORk4NZO4 — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) May 28, 2023

