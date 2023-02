Seeking Community Assistance - Missing Person



13-year-old, Kylie Vang, is missing. Kylie is described as an Asian, female, 5'03" and 120 pounds. Kylie was last seen wearing a Black long sleeve shirt, ripped jeans and red crocs.She was last seen in the 7000 Block of Vallecitos Dr pic.twitter.com/dsZrAxXK8y