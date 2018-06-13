Authorities are hoping to identify the suspect in a bizarre bank robbery in Pollock Pines.

It happened on Tuesday, June 12 at the U.S. Bank branch located inside the Safeway grocery store located in the 6400 block of Pony Express Trail, just before 7 p.m.

According to a press release issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the white male suspect tried to disguise himself with glued-on facial hair, a long-haired wig, sunglasses, and a red bandana over his head. The suspect was also wearing a bright yellow jacket, tan cargo shorts and dark shoes. Photos of the robbery were captured on store surveillance cameras.

The man entered the store, flashed a gun at two bank tellers and demanded money, the report stated. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect is believed to have fled the scene, possibly in a white, mid-2000’s model Chevy Tahoe Z71 that investigators say he had staged behind the business or along State Highway 50.

This suspect may also be responsible for other heists in Yolo, Placer, Suter, and Sacramento counties, the report stated.

If you recognize the suspect, or if you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call 530-642-4718.

