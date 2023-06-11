Hiker in Olympic National Park 'self-rescued' days after his trek was expected to be completed

Hunter Fraser, 44, was reunited with his family days after he was due to return from a 40-mile hike near Deer Ridge Trail.

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A hiker that was reported missing in Olympic National Park was reunited with his family after he "self-rescued" on Saturday.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said it was notified on June 7 of an overdue hiker by Olympic National Park rangers. The hiker is 44-year-old Hunter Fraser of California.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Fraser set out on Monday for a 40-mile trek with two overnights, although authorities are unsure of the exact route.

Fraser's family told authorities they had last heard from him via text on Monday morning and that he was supposed to be back in Seattle by midday on Wednesday.

According to the CCSO, Fraser self-rescued via the Dosewallips River Trail with the assistance of other hikers. He was driven to Quilcene, Wash. where his family, park personnel, and medical responders met him.

The search effort included air support, ground teams, and dog teams from a variety of agencies, many of which are volunteers. In total, there were approximately 90 search and rescue personnel involved.