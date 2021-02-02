x
Sears at Arden Fair Mall closing after 50-plus years

Sears will end their more than 50 year tenure at the mall on April 15.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sears will be ending a more than 50-year tenure at Arden Fair Mall in April, officials said.

In a statement to ABC10, Nathan Spradlin, spokesperson for the mall, said the closure has been expected for some time.

"Arden Fair has been proud to have Sears be a part of our center for over 50 years. While it is sad to see this iconic retailer close, we have known this day was coming for over 5 years and are excited about the potential for this wing of the mall," Spradlin said. "With a large housing development underway adjacent to the Sears location, we see this as a launching point for the evolution of Arden Fair to meet the needs of the 21st-century consumer.

Sears' last day at the mall is April 15, according to Spradlin. He said the mall expects the retail giant to start their pre-closing sale on Feb. 4. 

According to the Arden Fair website, the store specialized in everything from home appliances and tools to fine jewelry and clothing. 

   

