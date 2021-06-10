354 Seattle police officers have not shown proof of COVID-19 vaccine by department deadline

Seattle adopted Inslee’s mandate that state employees and health care workers be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or be fired. Employees can apply for exemptions.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said 354 sworn officers have not shown proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status as of Oct. 5, which was the department's deadline.

In August, the city of Seattle adopted Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that state employees and health care workers be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or be fired. There is not a COVID-19 testing option, but employees can apply for religious or medical exemptions.

Oct. 4 was the last day to receive the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and still make the deadline to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

The 354 officers that have not submitted proof of their vaccination status represent about 33% of SPD's sworn officers. The department said 720 officers have shown vaccination proof.

The department could be facing a significant staffing challenge soon.

Chief Adrian Diaz said in a letter to staff, “This could create a disruption to unit of assignments."