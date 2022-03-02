Seattle woman identified as passenger killed in Oroville bus shooting

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Karin Dalton was the woman killed in a mass shooting that left four others injured.

OROVILLE, Calif. — Law enforcement officials confirmed Friday morning 43-year-old Karin Dalton of Seattle was the woman killed in Wednesday's Greyhound bus shooting.

Asaahdi Coleman, 21, of Sacramento, allegedly opened fire on the Greyhound bus before being arrested by police at a nearby Walmart. Four others — including an 11-year-old girl, 25-year-old pregnant woman, 32-year-old man and 38-year-old man — were injured in the shooting.

"The Butte County Sheriff’s Office sends sincere condolences to the family of Karin, and everyone affected by the tragic events that took place Wednesday evening," a sheriff's office spokesperson said on Friday.

In a press conference Thursday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Coleman was not in legal possession of the gun based on prior charges. Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus, which also had a bullet hole through the windshield.

Mike Ramsey, Butte County District Attorney, added during Thursday's press conference Coleman had a juvenile record and an active felony warrant for having a gun as a prohibited person.

"This particular individual in no way shape or form should have been in possession of a firearm. And as Mr. Ramsay noted, there is a previous history of this individual who is merely 21 engaged in this kind of conduct," Honea said at the press conference.